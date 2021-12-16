Income Law of 66 Municipalities Advances in Congress Fiscal Year News – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

The projections that will correspond to each Municipality, for Participations and Contributions 2022, are based on the distribution projected both in the Draft Budget of Expenditures of the State of Chihuahua, and in the Budget of Expenditures of the Federation, both ordinances for the Fiscal Year. Fiscal 2022, for a total amount of 12 thousand 080 million 915 thousand 057 pesos.

From the foregoing it follows that Ciudad Juárez is the municipality that receives the highest amount –without counting the municipality of Chihuahua-, with 3 thousand 928 million 892 thousand 733 pesos; as stated in the opinion.

Within the opinion it was specified that the corresponding to the shares derived from the proceeds of the Special Tax on Production and Services, in terms of Beer, Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, is also applicable, in the terms of the Fiscal Coordination Law. In the same way, the municipalities participate in the gasoline and diesel quotas, the Tax on Ownership or Use of Vehicles and the Supervision and Collection and Municipal Development Funds.

Regarding the income from the Participable Federal Revenue, destined for those Municipalities bordering borders, they may receive the incentives referred to in section I of article 2-A of the Fiscal Coordination Law, being necessary that For this purpose, they participate with the State in the signing of the Annex corresponding to the Administrative Collaboration Agreement with the Federation, regarding the surveillance and control of the illegal possession or stay in national territory of goods of foreign origin; such are the cases of the Municipalities of Ascensión, Juárez and Ojinaga, respectively.

Regarding the Municipal ISR Fund, in the terms of article 3-B of the Fiscal Coordination Law, the collection obtained from the income tax that is actually reported to the Federation, corresponding to the salary of the personnel who provides or perform a subordinate personal service in the municipality, as well as in their respective autonomous bodies and para-municipal entities, provided that the salary is effectively paid out of their participations or other local income.

Regarding the fees for rights that are issued for the collection of services provided by the municipalities, they should not include the concepts excluded by article 10-A of the Fiscal Coordination Law, as long as the State remains coordinated in matters of rights. with the Federation.