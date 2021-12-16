In photos: from the red carpet of Penelope Cruz and Ricky Martin to Megan Fox’s visit to a plastic surgeon

Tribute night for Penelope Cruz . The actress, who this year is aiming for a new Oscar nomination for Pedro Almodóvar’s brand new film, Parallel mothers, was the center of attention Wednesday at the MoMa gala in New York presented by Chanel, in which a well-deserved tribute was paid to one of its main ambassadors. In this event she could be seen with a stunning scarlet red dress with crystal brocades and a chest bow.

Penelope Cruz and Ricky Martin at the Museum of Modern Art in New York

The Madrilenian was described as “an artist of global importance” in the evening in which she was very happy for the recognition and for the flood of artists who came to congratulate her. Among them, the musician Ricky Martin, who was complicit with the actress, and other figures such as Rebecca Hall, Kristen Wiig, Anne Hathaway, Riley Keough, Rosalía, and Diane Kruger.

“I would not receive this tribute at MoMa if I had not had the privilege of working with brilliant directors who have inspired me, taught me, helped me grow as an artist and as a person. I want to thank everyone tonight, and especially my Pedro, who instructed me not to be afraid and to trust myself. With him I continue to learn to act ”, The actress expressed in the framework of the tribute, and after seeing a video review of her career and hearing words of praise from Almodóvar.

Megan Fox, leaving a beauty institute, where she would have undergone cosmetic surgery

On the other hand, in Beverly Hills, actress Megan Fox, Far from showing himself as Cruz, he appealed to an incognito look when he observed the presence of the flashes of the paparazzi at the exit of The Diamond Face Institute, a beauty institute where he would have undergone cosmetic surgery at the hands of a well-known celebrity surgeon, according to The Daily Mail portal. On leaving the scene, the 35-year-old actress went straight to her vehicle with a look oversized and tried to protect his face from the cameras.

In addition, Jason Momoa had a day of surfing in Hawaii, Natalie Portman and Charlize Theron were seen in different activities, and Nicole Kidman continues with the promotional tour of the biopic Being the Ricardos.

Fox wanted to protect himself from the cameras

Jason Momoa surfing in Hawaii

Charlize Theron went out to do Christmas shopping at a renowned Beverly Hills venue

Natalie Portman, on a walk with her daughter Amalia in Los Feliz