In Chivas they flirt with Córdova to sign with the Flock

Chivas midfielder Jesús Molina sent Sebastián Córdova a message to encourage him and sign with the Sacred Rebaño.

The Chivas are doing preseason under the orders of

Marcelo Michel Leaño

in Barra de Navidad, Jalisco, and it was in that place that the former América player explained the reasons why the Flock is a great option for Córdova, who would be embraced by the fans.

“Sebastián is a high quality player, the decision will go through him or the directive, it is an issue that does not concern me, but I am sure that if he comes he will fall in love with Chivas because it is a great club And personally, even though I went through América, they adopted me here, I feel adopted by the fans and by the team and that thanks that I have for Chivas will be eternal for the continuity they gave to my career and the confidence that they deposited in me, ”said Jesús Molina in an exclusive interview for TV Azteca Deportes.

In earlier days the rumor that

Sebastían Córdova

could reach Chivas, however, Jesús Molina, leader of the Sagrado Rebaño midfield, suggested to the American player that he sign with the Rojiblancos.

