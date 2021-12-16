Imilce, Denevi, Beckett, Bolani, the Communist Party and always Imilce

These days, at 81, José Eduardo Vázquez watches a lot of cinema. When he received Busca at his home in Ciudad Vieja, very close to Customs, on Monday the 13th at noon, he was impressed to have seen, the night before, the film Drive, with Ryan Gosling. “Fantastic, pure cinema.” A few days before, he had seen 21 grams again. And so began an interview in which the topic of conversation forked a thousand times. The following sentence, at the beginning of the talk, is a ticket on the roller coaster of memories, opinions and emotions called Pepe Vázquez: “The Sean Penn thing is brutal. Every time I see it it’s a class. I feel the same as when I saw Enrique Guarnero in the Comedy. Everyone talks about Candeau, but I was not very crazy with him (lowers his voice), Guarnero was the incarnation of the character. Up there he was Pirandello. How it changed, how it transformed! ”. In a few seconds he is talking about Maruja Santullo, about the old Zavala Muniz Room, above the Natural History Museum, in the west wing of Solís, about Héctor Manuel Vidal and about the poster he hung when he made Brecht’s The Wedding, which said “ This is not Brecht ”, while a television saw the wedding of Prince Charles with Lady Di. His face lights up when he explains that Brecht is disarming himself all the time, so saying “This is not Brecht” was a good joke.

