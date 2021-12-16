Iconic phrases of Andy (Anne Hathaway) in ‘The devil wears fashion’

Those who are fashionistas know that the movie ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’ became an icon thanks to its teachings, personality and of course its memorable phrases.

Starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, ‘The Devil Wears Prada ‘ It is based on the novel by American writer Lauren Weisberger, who is said to relate her experiences with her former boss, Anna Wintour, director of Vogue US.

Related fashionCostume secrets from ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’

Anne Hathaway plays Andy Sachs, a young journalist who, without having sufficient knowledge of fashion, manages to work as a junior assistant to the dreaded Miranda Priestly, editor-in-chief of Runway magazine.

Although it is a film focused on the world of fashion, it undoubtedly became one of the favorites, because apart from teaching us how to dress correctly, it showed us the different ways that one can get to live in a work environment, just as happened to Andy, who gave us the following phrases worth remembering:

Andy’s phrases in ‘The devil wears fashion’

1. ‘I showed up in HR and it was basically this or motorsports.’

2. ‘If Miranda were a man no one would notice anything wrong with her, except how well she does her job.’

3. ‘Could you spell Gabbana?’

4. ‘I’m still the same person as before, only with better clothes.’

5. ‘A million girls would kill for this position.’

6. ‘You’re very nice, but I don’t need them. Miranda hired me, you know how I look. ‘

7. ‘You need Calvin Klein skirts and said something about a pony.’

8. ‘I know, I don’t fit in here, I’m not skinny or glamorous and I don’t know much about fashion, but I’m smart, I learn fast and I work hard.’

9. ‘I don’t know what else I can do because if I do something right, she doesn’t recognize it, she doesn’t even thank me, but if I do something wrong, she gets irritated.’

10. ‘I’m just saying I’d like some credit for killing myself trying.’