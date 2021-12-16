I owe everything to Almodóvar: Penelope Cruz on being recognized as an Artist of Global Importance – El Sol de México

Ricky Martín, Rosalía, Anne Hathaway, Diane Kruger, Rebecca Hall, Zac Posen, Kristen Wiig, were just some of the guests who accompanied Penelope Cruz in the emotional tribute that the New York Museum of Modern Art (MoMa).

The 14th Annual Gala Film Benefit was presented by the French firm Chanel and was organized in order to raise funds for the benefit of the Cinema Department of said institution.





In the special event, the Spanish actress was recognized with the merit to the Artist of Global Importance, for her extensive career, that the same protagonist of Parallel Mothers, He refers to what part of his success is thanks to Pedro Almodóvar, “Thank you all, but especially Pedro who instructed me not to be afraid and trust me,” he said during his speech.

The MoMa highlighted that Penelope was the first Spanish actress to be recognized with an Oscar, Award she received as best supporting actress in 2009 for her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, ​​directed by Woody Allen.

The famous actress reaffirmed that she not only has great talent in front of the cameras, but also has a unique style when it comes to dressing, because for the gala, she wore a smart and spectacular red dress, from Chanel, of which she is an ambassador and with whom she stole the glances.

It was a scarlet design made of iridescent silk, with beaded V-neckline and cape detail on the shoulders, Combined with black strappy sneakers and a collected hairstyle.

Just like her, the guests, most of whom are close friends to her, they wore looks from the luxury firm sponsor of the gala, as the interpreter of Livin ‘the crazy life who arrived accompanied by her husband, Jwan Yosef.

Ricky opted for a very masculine total look in black inspired by the 90s, with which he captivated his followers, because in the image he published next to his long-time friend Penelope, already accumulates more than 56 thousand reactions and some of the comments only praise his good taste.

“Friend, last night we celebrated you as you deserve it. You are magical. Lots of light and love for you and your family always. May the successes continue. We love you! ”, Martin wrote.

With this recognition, Cruz joins the list of Tom Hanks, Cate Blanchett, QuentinTaratino, Martin Scorsese and George Clooney who was awarded a virtual prize last year because of the pandemic.