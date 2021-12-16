“I don’t know if you’re a star”: Ben Affleck made fun of George Clooney and Brad Pitt in a particular interview

U.S-. Ben affleck continues from show to show while promoting his next movie The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney. On a recent appearance on the radio show The Jess Cagle Show from SiriusXM, the actor acknowledged that he had a somewhat heavy past with his director since a few years ago he rejected a role in Ocean’s eleven for a particular reason.

The program’s co-host, Julia Cunninghamhe asked Affleck why Clooney stayed away during franchise production Ocean’s eleven but he approached him when he led Argo to produce it. He eventually directed it in the adaptation of JR Moehringer’s 2005 memoir. “It’s funny because it’s the exact opposite,” revealed the actor to the surprise of those present.

“He came to see me when he was at Ocean’s and I was like, ‘I don’t know, George. I don’t know if you are a star. I don’t know if you’re doing it right. I’m going to see how these franchises work? Who are these other actors that you gathered? Is it going to be a good thing? Who is this Steven Soderbergh? I am not prepared for this. And I still don’t believe in you. I’m ‘going to keep you at arm’s length,’ ”he said. Affleck.

And then I thought, I’m going to give it a shot with Argo. Oh, you can produce it. But do you know what I mean? Let’s see if your ideas are good or not. He had some decent ideas and I finally thought, ‘You know what? Okay, I’m ready to trust the kid. ‘And I think it went well, ”he continued. Affleck. And apparently the actor was in a good mood, as he later turned Brad Pitt at the center of his jokes.

Affleck revealed that he is not a fan of eating in the scenes, so with him filming begins before or after they have finished eating. “The only one who doesn’t do that is Pitt. Pitt has to eat at the scene. I don’t know how he does it, ”he joked. “He is binge eating. If there is food, anywhere in the room, Brad is eating it during the scene, “added the actor.