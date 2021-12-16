HP smartband for 160 pesos in Amazon Mexico, with heart rate monitoring, step counter and exercise modes

The smartband They are very popular accessories due to their simple designs and they help us to monitor certain aspects of our health very easily. We recently shared the discount of the Huawei Band 6, but now we have a more discreet device.

It’s about the HP Fitband, a bracelet that in our country we can find it in a package with headphones for 1,199 pesos, or by itself between 400 and 650 pesos, but right now in Amazon Mexico We have the option to buy it for only 160 pesos.

This is sold by a third-party store but still has the benefits of Amazon Prime, which means that users with this service can enjoy free shipping and even next day delivery depending on your city.

This one has 0.97 inch LCD screen, 90mAh battery, it has IP68 resistance against water and dust plus it is charged via USB. Has monitoring of heart rate, pedometer, sleep monitoring and various modes of exercise and sports. You need to download the application VeryFit Pro (available on Android and iOS) and thus be able to use it.

