How will the starting eleven of América with Diego Valdés look like in the Clausura 2022?

The arrival of Diego Valdés will provide variants to the team in the midfield, an area that will suffer various casualties in this market

America announced Diego Valdés as the new team reinforcement, which will seek to clean up the image they gave throughout the last year, in which despite marching in the foreground, they failed by failing to pass the quarterfinals in Guard1anes 2021 and Apertura 2021.

The arrival of Valdés, from Santos and at the request of coach Santiago Solari, will cause changes in the midfield, an area that will suffer different casualties and many others will have to wait their turn on the substitute bench.

Possible eleven America 2022 ESPN

America remains in negotiations to strengthen other areas of the playing field, but the starting eleven that is outlined for the next tournament is conformed as follows and respecting the traditional 4-2-3-1 used by the Argentine strategist.

The goal is safe with the immovable Guillermo Ochoa, while the defense would be below: Jorge Sanchez, Sebastian Cáceres, Bruno valdez Y Salvador Reyes.

The midfield would keep in the containment zone Richard Sanchez Y Pedro Aquino. The flyers would be composed of Mauro Lainez, Alvaro Fidalgo Y Diego Valdes as an interior and being the link with the forward and the one that is emerging, by performance, to occupy that place is Henry Martin.

America could show another face with a 4-3-3 and who would have to go to the bench is Richard Sánchez.

In addition to Ochoa, the defense would be with: Jorge Sánchez, Bruno Valdéz, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes; Diego Valdés, Pedro Aquino and Álvaro Fidalgo in the middle and the three forwards would be Mauro Lainez, Salvador Reyes and Henry Martín.