How was the romance between Britney Spears and Prince William? – The financial

Singer Britney Spears kept secret contact with him Prince william during the 2000s, when they exchanged some emails and stayed present in each other’s lives in a cybernetics, even if the flirting did not reach more.

In the book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, the royal biographer, Christopher Andersen, inquire about the love life of the two children by LadyDi. In an interview with the magazine Us Weekly He said that the approaches to the interpreter of Baby one more time were not the only ones of the Duke of Cambridge before meeting and marrying Kate middleton since it was also related in this way with Lauren bush.

“(William and Spears) they tried to get back together when they were young and he also had a similar kind of cyber relationship with Lauren Bush, the model and niece of President Bush, “he said.

However, the relationship with Britney did not prosper due to the lack of intensity on both sides. “There may have been phone conversations, but I don’t remember they ever managed to get together during that period”, The writer deepened.

Some years before, Princess Diana arranged a meeting between her son and American model Cindy Crawford, as it was the crush of the young man when he was approximately 14 years old.

“I believe that it is very revealing that both William and Harry have married commoners. I mean, Kate, her mother was a flight attendant and she grew up in public housing. Meghan obviously has working-class roots, and she’s American, divorced, and biracial – all those things you’d never expect in a million years. But I think those are things that Diana would have loved: the fact that they left the comfort zone”Andersen assured.