How much money did Max Verstappen make for the 2021 F1 championship?

The Last Sunday Max Verstappen snatched his eighth F1 title from Lewis Hamilton. The Dutchman fought a battle rarely seen with the Englishman within the category, something that kept locals and strangers very aware of the last races. Verstappen won the British Drivers’ World Championship at the Abu Dhabi GP and, in addition to lifting the prize, he took a millionaire bonus.

The Formula 1 It is not the one that will give the juicy monetary prize to Super Max, since the league it only gives a bonus to the constructors according to their position in the world championship. The money provided by the agency comes, in large part, from income from sponsorships and television rights.

For this reason the bonus that Verstappen received was given to him by his team, Red Bull, with which he agreed on the amount he would receive in his contract.

In agreement half dutch Quote, Max will win a very striking award, that does not fall below 4 million dollars for having become the world pilots champion, beating Hamilton with 395.5 points (eight more than the Englishman).

“Fountains that sometimes enter the pits on circuits all over the world they whisper about a quantity not less than 5 million dollars. An amount that does not cause surprised faces in the very closed world of Formula 1. The loss of the World Constructors’ title causes the loss of money for the team, but fortunately that will not cause financial problems, “says Quote.

How much does Verstappen earn per year in F1?

According to Quote, the Dutch pilot receives an annual salary of around 30 and 35 million euros. Verstappen, last year, had a clause of 1.5 million euros for each first place he achieved in the season, something that, according to the Netherlands medium, was reduced for this campaign.