How much does The Rock earn to be the highest paid actor in the world?

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has returned to lead the list Forbes of the highest paid actors for the third year in a row. We tell you how much does the actor earn and what is your real net worth .

The Rock He does everything in a big way, and that includes his salaries. Dwayne johnson repeat one more year like him highest paid actor on the list made by the magazine Forbes on the annual earnings of celebrities. As if that were not enough, the actor is also the 10th highest paid celebrity in the world, climbing five positions with respect to 2019, when the actor was placed at number 15 on the same list. He currently ranks below Kanye West, Tyler Perry and LeBron James, among others.

His rise in the table can be explained in the salaries he will receive for the next films ‘Black Adam’ -his greatest physical challenge-, ‘Jungle Cruise’ and ‘Red Notice’. According to Forbes, the actor and former wrestling star may earn more than $ 20 million per movie thanks to his successful film career. And, of course, he’s still getting paid for his work on his comedy ‘Young Rock’ and for being the host of ‘The Titan Games.’

But not only does man live in movies and series, that is why The Rock has other lines of business for which it also makes good money. Anyone who is his fan knows that he spends a lot of time in the gym, a habit that keeps his Instagram nourished, an environment that he takes advantage of to promote his Under Armor Project Rock clothing line.

The actor’s long career has brought him great fortune, and with his ever-growing filmography, it doesn’t seem like The Rock plans to stop making millions of dollars each year. We take a look at your annual earnings from 2018 to today.

2018: The Rock earned $ 124 million in revenue

Forbes stated that income from $ 124 million from Johnson in 2018 for his films and HBO’s ‘Ballers’ series they were the highest on record by an actor in the 20 years the publication has recorded celebrity earnings.

Unsurprisingly, Johnson took to Instagram the news to commemorate such a milestone, showing appreciation for its success and commitment to hard work.

The Rock’s social media presence is apparently one of the main reasons he makes so much money from his hit movies, which can fetch him up to $ 25 million per role. According to Forbes, the actor adds a “seven-figure social media share” to each of his film deals, meaning that all of his Instagram tweets and videos are not just a way to keep fans in the loop, but an additional source of income.

That $ 124 million is a huge sum, but that’s just the 2018 contribution to Johnson’s massive fortune.

2019: The Rock made $ 89.4 million

‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ or ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ were the films, among others, that reported the most earnings to The Rock that year whose total amounted to $ 89.4 millionAlthough Johnson also made money from starring in the fifth season of Ballers and was the host of NBC’s Titan Games.

2020: The Rock made $ 87.5 million

Although it is down from what was entered in 2019, no one can argue that The Rock did not make a considerable amount of money last year: $ 87.5 million. Although his career in ‘Ballers’ came to an end in 2019, The Rock has more projects such as presenting NBC’s The Titan Games, or serving as narrator, creator and executive producer of the comedy ‘Young Rock’. And that’s only on television.

In 2021, The Rock is scheduled to appear on ‘Jungle Cruise,’ ‘Red Notice’ and ‘Free Guy.’ The actor is also filming ‘Black Adam’ and has recently released more clothing under his Under Armor Project Rock line, so 2021 looks very good for the actor’s pocket.

The Rock’s total net worth is estimated at $ 320 million

His net worth, built over a nearly 25-year career of wrestling and acting is estimated at 320 million dollars, according to TheRichest.com. As early as 2018, Forbes estimated his net worth to be “close to $ 165 million,” but did not have updated figures for 2020.

Whatever the real number, it is still like it: excessively large. With an agenda full of films and multiple collaborations with brands, that number does not promise to stop thanks, in addition, to the fact that Johnson has other businesses that bring him a very interesting plus: he owns a stake in Voss Water, which makes him a co-owner of the Mark; And in 2020, Johnson also bought the XFL football league. Not bad for a guy who started with just seven bucks to his name.