How long would Tom Holland give life to Spiderman?

These days there is a mass hysteria over the recent delivery of the film starring Tom holland Y Zendaya, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, and in the midst of the sold-out tickets for the premiere of this new film that would give a closure to what would be the active life of Spiderman In the middle of the trilogy of this character in the Marvel multi-universe, many would like to know what is coming for the arachnid superhero.

In an interview with the journalist from RCN News Daniela Hernández, the protagonist of the film, the handsome Tom Holland, told details of what it has been like to bring to life the beloved powerful character who today is the center of attention of fans and film critics.

The interview began by asking Holland if he considers that after the departure of Robert Downey Jr. of the MCU, he really would be the great pillar of Marvel in what comes.

I was a big fan and now to see that they consider me one of those who are at the forefront of this franchise is incredible; There are still four leaders and I like that Spiderman has a great future and being the youngest I can be the leader of the AvengersI don’t know, but it means a lot to me that they say that.

The actor also responded about something that at some point happened to Peter Parker in history and sent a message to those who, like the character, have felt excluded in life. There he in his words advised to speak with someone, something that cannot be a reason for shame, ‘ask me and I will help you’

Finally, the charismatic actor answered something very specific about his character and left a clear position on the matter, and it is that recently the actor would have declared that, if he found himself playing Peter Parker after 30 years, he would feel he was doing something wrong.

Faced with this statement, Holland wanted to retract and clarify the love he has for that character that has taken him far in the world of cinema and has allowed him the affection of Marvel fans.

I would like to remove that statement from the record, I do not know why I said it, I love Spiderman, it is a big part of my life, it will always live in me

The actor pointed out who these days is the protagonist of the covers of different media for his arrival again at the cinema with one of the most anticipated films of the season.

