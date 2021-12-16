Hidden water reserve discovered in the Grand Canyon of Mars

The European Space Agency (ESA for its acronym in English) discovered significant amounts of water at the heart of Mars’s spectacular canyon system, called Valles Marineris .

The discovery of hidden water beneath the surface of Mars was made possible by the ESA-Roscosmos ExoMars trace gas orbiter and the FREND instrument on the Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO), which is mapping hydrogen, a measure of water content, into the soil of Mars.

Trace gas orbiter on Mars. | Photo: ESA.

According to the Agency, “FREND revealed an area with an unusually large amount of hydrogen in the colossal cannon system. Valles Marineris, so it is assumed that the hydrogen we see is bound to molecules of waterto, until 40% of the near-surface material in this region appears to be water. “

Valles Marineris on Mars seen at a 45-degree angle to the surface in near-true color and four times the vertical exaggeration. | Photo: ESA.

“With TGO we can look a meter below this layer of dust and see what is really going on below the surface of Mars and, more importantly, locate “Oasis” rich in water that could not be detected with previous instruments ”, said Igor Mitrofanov of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow, Russia.

The researchers note that the water-rich area is roughly the size of the Netherlands and overlaps with the deep valleys of Candor Chaos , part of the canyon system that is considered promising in the search for water on Mars.

Perspective view of Candor Chasma. | Photo: ESA.

Although some observations say that the minerals seen in this part of Mars normally contain only a small percentage of water, much less than these new observations show, European specialists believe that the water is more likely to be in the form of ice or chemically bound to other minerals in the soil.

And it is that according to the ESA, water is known to exist on Mars and most of it is found in the cold polar regions of the planet in the form of ice, but it is not exposed on the surface near the equator, since the temperatures are not cold enough for it to be stable.

Missions, including ESA’s Mars Express, have found water near the surface in the form of ice covered in dust grains on the ground or encased in minerals, in lower latitudes of Mars. However, these studies have only explored the surface of the planet itself; so the experts they believe that there could be deeper reservoirs of water, covered in dust.

“This finding is an amazing first step, but we need more observations to know for sure what type of water we are treating,” added study co-author Håkan Svedhem.

“Regardless of the result, the find demonstrates the unmatched abilities of TGO instruments to allow us to ‘see’ beneath the surface of Mars, and reveals a large, not too deep and easily exploitable reservoir of water in this region of Mars.” Håkan Svedhem

Like most of the future missions to mars planning to land at lower latitudes, locating a water reservoir here is an exciting prospect for future exploration.

How was the discovery possible?

The experts analyzed FREND’s observations from May 2018 to February 2021, which mapped the hydrogen content of the soil of Mars by detecting neutrons rather than light.

ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter maps the water-rich region of Valles Marineris. | Photo: ESA.

“Neutrons are produced when highly energetic particles known as ‘galactic cosmic rays’ collide with Mars; the driest soils emit more neutrons than the wetter ones, so we can deduce how much water there is in a soil by observing the neutrons it emits ”, said Alexey Malakhov, a co-author of this study.

Because FREND’s unique observing technique provides much higher spatial resolution than previous measurements of this type, it was possible to see previously undetected water features, the European Agency said in a statement.

The finding makes Valles Marineris on an even more promising target for future human exploration missions on the red planet.

Valles Marineris, The largest canyon in the Solar System, it is arguably the most dramatic landscape on Mars and a feature that is often compared to Earth’s Grand Canyon, despite being about ten times as long and five times as deep.

“Learn more about how and where water exists on Mars current is essential to understanding what happened to water that was once abundant in Mars , and it helps us look for habitable environments, possible signs of past life and organic materials from the early days of Mars, ”according to Colin Wilson, ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter project scientist.