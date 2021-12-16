Henry Cavill and Chris Hemsworth fight for the same role

Actors Henry Cavill and Chris Hemsworth are in the prime of their film careers and are now competing to star in the same movie.

Henry cavill Y Chris Hemsworth will always be remembered for playing Superman Y Thor in the movies of Dc comics Y Marvel studios. Although in their filmographies they also have a lot of very interesting productions. But now they both want the role of the live-action adaptation of He-Man and the masters of the universe.

They have long tried to reboot He-Man and the masters of the universe and the project has passed through many different hands, but none have managed to advance adequately. Now there will be a new animated series on Netflix, so its popularity will increase a lot, so it is a good time for there to be a new live action movie. But you need a protagonist who is up to the task and without a doubt Henry cavill Y Chris Hemsworth they are two great candidates. Besides, it’s time to leave behind that 1987 adaptation starring Dolph lundgren. Since the story deserves a new version for today’s public.

Which of the two actors would be more suitable for the role?

A while ago the actor Noah centineo signed to play He-man for brother directors Adam Y Aaron Nee. We have seen this young interpreter in Charlie’s Angels (2019), The perfect date (2019) and will be in Balck adam (2022) as Al Rothstein / Atom Smasher.

As the project headed by Noah centineo didn’t get anywhere, now they want to hire a bigger star to play He-Man and the name that sounds the most is Chris Hemsworth. His physique and charisma make him perfect for the character. But recently Henry cavill has become interested in the role and is under pressure to Sony to be hired. Only in time will we know who will win this battle.

Which of the two actors would you like to play He-Man? Leave us your comments below.