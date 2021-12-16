Hellblade 2 gameplay at TGA 2021 was a real-time demo, “no cheats”

Ninja Theory still has work to do, although this first portion of the game left quite a few fans shocked.

Although there was nothing to suspect otherwise, the audio director of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II recently wanted to clarify on social networks that the last look at the action and adventure video game was 100% real-time gameplay, “no tricks”.

“It is a part of the video game played by a member of the team,” said David Garcia on Twitter before the doubts of a user. Earlier, the developer left another post where he stated that the demo, despite being made on Unreal Engine 5 and leaving us shocked by not a few fans of the industry, is still not perfect, so there is work ahead in the Ninja offices Theory.

Be that as it may, this latest look at the Microsoft exclusive for PC and Xbox Series X | S has emerged since its publication as one of the best examples of the potential of the next generation to offer users experiences closer to photorealism. Now the question remains of knowing when we can enjoy the adventure. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II was one of the first games to confirm the use of Unreal Engine 5 as a graphics engine with the aim of taking the series one step further. “The team will build the game on Unreal 5, and leverage the power of Xbox Series X to take the Hellblade series to levels never seen before.”

With his presence in the The Game Awards 2021Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II returned to the stage where it amazed the world with its announcement trailer in 2019, being one of the first adventures to confirm its development for Xbox Series X | S. While its premiere arrives, still without a date set by Xbox Game Studios, you can consult the analysis of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, which was recently optimized on PC.

