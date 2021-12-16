Have Ansel Elgort’s sexual abuse allegations affected the film’s premiere?

As with other movies, Covid-19 pandemic delayed premiere of Steaven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ scheduled for 2020. In the case of the 1957 version of the musical that went on to hit theaters with the 1961 film by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise starring Rita Moreno, Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer and George Chakiris, the postponement came from pearls for draw a thick veil over a scandal that surrounded one of the protagonists in the same summer of 2020, of this new twist inspired by the story of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ by Shakespeare.

Let’s remember: the interpreter Ansel Elgort (playing the role of Tony) He was accused on Twitter by a fan named Gabby of having had non-consensual relationships with her when he was 20 years old and she 17. The two had exchanged messages on Snapchat before meeting in person: “I was just a kid and I was a fan of his & rdquor ;, wrote the girl. “So when it happened, instead of wondering if I wanted to have sex knowing it was my first time and that I was sobbing in pain and didn’t want to, the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘we have to tame you.’

As a result of this accusation, other fans came out, some of them minors between 14 and 17 years old saying that Elgort had contacted them by private message through Snapchat to meet them and maintain relationships. With some he came to see himself in person, as explained by the magazine ‘Vulture’.

The actor responded to Gabby on Instagram, with a message that he later deleted: “Your description is false. I have never abused anyone. The meeting was brief, legal and consensual.” The only thing the ‘Baby Driver’ actor recognized is that yes, he had ‘ghosted’ the girl, which was “immature,” he said.

Little collection

This could explain the terrible results what are you having in the American box office Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’, which in its first weekend has raised just over $ 10 million, something that, added to the almost 5 that it has been around the world, make it one of the worst Disney launches in a long time. Especially considering the expectations that had been placed on Spielberg’s new musical, which It has cost a whopping 100 million dollars and that in Spain will be released on December 22.

But although months of controversy have passed, the scandal is still raging in Hollywood and many do not forget Elgort’s behavior, which has not been legally proven.

Proof that the matter has not been forgotten is what happened again with Elgort on December 8. The 27-year-old actor attended guest star on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’, where he answered an innocent and harmless questionnaire. However, the video of the interview on the show’s Youtube page has been widely commented on by a rather irate public, who have left comments like these: “Everyone who made this happen … should be extremely disappointed and upset with me. themselves “; “Hollywood has waited a year hoping everyone would forget about trying to bring Ansel back on the scene, but do you think we’re dumb?”; “Ask him why he takes advantage of sophomores and juniors” , or “What about the accusations against Ansel?”

Related news

It is not the first time, since was #MeToo that accusations like this have derailed careers and changed release plans for major movies. It is worth remembering another famous case, such as that of the actor from Armie hammer (‘Call Me By Your Name’), who was also accused of sexual abuse in early 2021, which led him to have to abandon projects such as a series on ‘The Godfather’ and that forced 20th Century Studios to delay the premiere from ‘Death on the Nile’, now scheduled for 2022.