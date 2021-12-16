Hacks: two women of character come together to survive in the difficult world of comedy

The world of comedy has never been easy, especially for women. And good proof of this is that in the lists of the first monologues who got on stage during the first decades of stand-up we can hardly find a couple of female names among various male companions. Deborah Vance knows this well, but tries to make up for past grievances with her show in Las Vegas, one of the longest running in the city. Despite the success, the director of the casino where he works wants to reduce his performances. An unforeseen event that will lead him to join a young comedy writer, in an attempt to survive

in the difficult world of comedy.

This is the starting point of Hacks, the comedy that today

premieres in our country by the hand of HBO Max. With veteran Jean Smart, Kate Winslet’s Mare of Easttown mother, starring as Deborah Vance, Hannah Einbinder (North Hollywood) is set to play Ava. The comedy writer trying to become a screenwriter of success but that suffers the cancellation of its companions after writing an unfortunate comment in Twitter.

HBO MAX



Despite the generational difference between the two, there are more experiences that unite them than those that separate them. And that Deborah lives in an imposing mansion and Ava is tortured thinking how she is going to pay the mortgage on her house in Los Angeles.

The two have suffered in different ways from the machismo of the industry to which they belong, for having their own ideas and too much character but also for revealing themselves, each in their own way, against the established. And although on their first meeting there is nothing to suggest that they can work together, they will find enough reasons to do so, even if only for selfish interests.

Throughout its ten episodes, Hacks delves into the relationship between veteran and rookie

from the mutual discovery, but also from the introspection that both make of their own lives. Love relationships, Deborah’s daughter, Ava’s (supposed) friends or her job aspirations are some of the topics that this series delves into, which for many is one of the best comedies of 2021.

HBO MAX



And the fact is that their original approach means that the compliments are not free. Because despite the fact that in recent years the role of women in comedy has been reflected in different ways in fiction, such as Feel Good or La Señora Maisel, in Hacks we find ourselves

two different generational approaches that actually have a lot in common. Something that corroborates that the difficulties that women experience in the difficult task of making people laugh have not changed much over the years.

In addition to the Emmy for Smart, Hacks won two more awards at the ceremony held last September, with

Emmy for Best Director and Best Comedy Screenplay. Accolades to which must be added the awards for both performers from the Hollywood Television Critics Association, and the American Television Critics Association Award for Jean Smart.