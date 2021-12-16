Guardians of the Galaxy Vol III. The production has already started with the filming, this film will be the last in the trilogy of the space history of the Marvel Universe directed by James Gunn.

The third volume will hit movie screens around the world on May 5, 2023; six years after its predecessor was released, almost nine years after the first installment.

The main cast of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol III franchise returns, which includes Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax) and the voices of Rocket and Groot will be Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel respectively.

As a new character for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 it has been announced that the actor Will Poulter, known as Kenny in We are millers, will make his debut in the Marvel Universe as Adam warlock.

Who is the villain in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

The villain’s name for this third volume will be Herbert Wyndham, also know as High Evolutionary; a character who first appeared in the comic «The Mighty Thor # 134 ″ in 1966.

Before becoming a villain, Herbert Wyndham was a scientist very interested in the study of genetic manipulation. Over time, the researcher managed to create sera to help the evolution of certain humans and animals.

High Evolutionary is credited with the creation and origin of Spider-woman. Subsequently, Herbert Wyndham created a species evolution machine with which he obtained a lot of superhuman abilities that turned him into a very dangerous being.

See also

Was this villain to be expected?

In other tapes of the Marvel Universe we had already heard of the presence of Herbert Wyndham, in fact, some rumors have that the villain of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the one who genetically modified Rocket Raccoon.