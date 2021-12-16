Google Photos launches a feature for your pet’s photos

If you have a Android mobile and you use Google Photos there is a new function that you are going to want to use. It is a series of widgets that offer several frames and that give the possibility of installing a kind of digital photo frame on the home screen. The good news is that it is configurable and not only works with photos of people, also of pets. It is possible to put several of these widgets on the home screen, with different shapes and with photos of different people or pets passing automatically.

Photos of your pet on your mobile screen

This new function is not intended to change the wallpaper of your mobile, it is independent of the new widgets. The photographs appear in a kind of frames with different Shapes and sizes that the user can configure. It is simple and it will most likely start to become popular.

This new widget can be install on home screen like any other and with a press you access the configuration. Unlike the ‘Memories’ widget, this allows you to configure what people or pets appear: it is not random showing pictures.

You can select up to 10 people or pets different among all the Google Photos detected in the gallery. You just have to select the shape of the widget, the individuals that will appear and that’s it.

The widget will start to display random photographs of those people or pets in the selected frame. These will go changing every so often so that you can take a look at the photos each time the device is used.

It is something quite interesting and that many people will appreciate. Of course, it is only possible to use the function if you have a security copy, even if it’s free, in Google Photos.

