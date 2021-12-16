Goals and summary of Qatar 1-2 Algeria in Arab Cup 2021 | 12/15/2021

Follow all the content that VAVEL has for you.

The match is over, Algeria qualifies for the grand final in a great match and a better final.

Gooooooooal! from Algeria, in the last play of the game they will take victory and go to the grand final.

The referee marks a penalty in favor of Algeria in what will be the last play of the match

Gooooooool of Qatar tied the game in the final minutes.

Press Qatar in search of the tying goal

9 minutes will be added

In the last minutes of the match, Algeria is getting the ticket to the grand final.

The game is starting to get old and Qatar is falling short in its search for the grand final.

Algeria little by little maintains possession of the ball and plays with the desperation of Qatar.

Qatar maintains possession, suffocates the defense of Algeria who has already made modifications

Qatar is now the one who tries to pressure and look for the tying goal

Gooooooooal from Algeria, the scoring opens at 61 ‘

Corner kick for Algeria

Algeria suffocates Qatar, which is unable to reject the arrivals of the visiting team.

Algeria seizes the ball and creates a lot of danger in the Qatar area.

The second part starts

The first part ends, the score is a tie at 0 goals.

Last minutes of the first half and apparently there will be no changes on the scoreboard.

Qatar close to opening the scoring, but the Algerian team defends very well.

Little by little, the rhythm of the game begins to slow down, many fouls are committed that stop the match.

Qatar plays with a line of 5, knowing the danger generated by the Algerian offensive.

The game continues very stuck and the scoreboard remains tied without annotations.

Little by little Algeria takes possession of the ball and they begin to generate dangerous plays.

Close match, the ball is fought hard and the hosts maintain possession.

Yellow card for Brahimi from Algeria

Qatar begins to generate goal plays but they do not intimidate the Algerian defense, a good start to the game.

The game starts with a lot of intensity and with the ball walking all over the field, there is no team that maintains possession.

The semifinal of the Arab Cup between Qatar and Algeria begins, the two teams face each other for the pass to the grand final.

All ready on the Al-Thumama court for the kickoff, the two teams are about to jump onto the pitch.

The fans are beginning to be present at the Al-Thumama Stadium in a spectacular entrance to experience a semifinal, the stadium is divided between fans from Qatar and Algeria.

The central referee who will be in charge of ordering the game will be Szymon Marciniak.

In the last 3 matches, the result has been very even, 1 victory for Qatar, 1 victory for Algeria and 1 draw, which makes it a very even match and difficult to predict.

Inaugurated this year on October 22, it will be one of the venues for the Qatar World Cup 2022, it has a capacity for 40,000 thousand spectators, a beautiful stadium that was already used for the final of the Amir Cup between Al Rayyan and Al Sadd.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Qatar vs Algeria Live in the semifinals Arab Cup 2021In addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Al Thumama Stadium, do not miss details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

On the other hand, the Algerian team with a great group stage and eliminating a Moroccan team on penalties that led to penalties in unforgettable Quarter-Finals, in this way both teams reach the semifinals of the Arab Cup 2021.