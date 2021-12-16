Goals and summary of Qatar 1-2 Algeria in Arab Cup 2021 | 12/15/2021

3:09 PM16 hours ago

3:06 PM16 hours ago

102 ‘

The match is over, Algeria qualifies for the grand final in a great match and a better final.

3:04 PM16 hours ago

100 ‘

Gooooooooal! from Algeria, in the last play of the game they will take victory and go to the grand final.

3:02 PM16 hours ago

90 + 9

The referee marks a penalty in favor of Algeria in what will be the last play of the match

2:54 PM16 hours ago

96 ‘

Gooooooool of Qatar tied the game in the final minutes.

2:52 PM16 hours ago

90 + 4

Press Qatar in search of the tying goal

2:48 PM16 hours ago

90 ‘

9 minutes will be added

2:43 PM16 hours ago

85 ‘

In the last minutes of the match, Algeria is getting the ticket to the grand final.

2:38 PM16 hours ago

80 ‘

The game is starting to get old and Qatar is falling short in its search for the grand final.

2:35 PM16 hours ago

76 ‘

Algeria little by little maintains possession of the ball and plays with the desperation of Qatar.

2:28 PM16 hours ago

70 ‘

Qatar maintains possession, suffocates the defense of Algeria who has already made modifications

2:23 PM17 hours ago

66 ‘

Qatar is now the one who tries to pressure and look for the tying goal

2:19 PM17 hours ago

61 ‘

Gooooooooal from Algeria, the scoring opens at 61 ‘

2:14 PM17 hours ago

57 ‘

Corner kick for Algeria

2:10 PM17 hours ago

53 ‘

Algeria suffocates Qatar, which is unable to reject the arrivals of the visiting team.

2:07 PM17 hours ago

49 ‘

Algeria seizes the ball and creates a lot of danger in the Qatar area.

2:02 PM17 hours ago

Four. Five’

The second part starts

12:46 PM17 hours ago

Four. Five’

The first part ends, the score is a tie at 0 goals.

1:40 PM17 hours ago

40 ‘

Last minutes of the first half and apparently there will be no changes on the scoreboard.

1:36 PM17 hours ago

35 ‘

Qatar close to opening the scoring, but the Algerian team defends very well.

1:30 PM17 hours ago

30 ‘

Little by little, the rhythm of the game begins to slow down, many fouls are committed that stop the match.

12:26 PM18 hours ago

26 ‘

Qatar plays with a line of 5, knowing the danger generated by the Algerian offensive.

1:22 PM18 hours ago

22 ‘

The game continues very stuck and the scoreboard remains tied without annotations.

1:17 PM18 hours ago

17 ‘

Little by little Algeria takes possession of the ball and they begin to generate dangerous plays.

12:12 PM18 hours ago

12 ‘

Close match, the ball is fought hard and the hosts maintain possession.

1:08 PM18 hours ago

8 ‘

Yellow card for Brahimi from Algeria

1:05 PM18 hours ago

5′

Qatar begins to generate goal plays but they do not intimidate the Algerian defense, a good start to the game.

1:02 PM18 hours ago

two’

The game starts with a lot of intensity and with the ball walking all over the field, there is no team that maintains possession.

1:00 PM18 hours ago

Opening Whistle

The semifinal of the Arab Cup between Qatar and Algeria begins, the two teams face each other for the pass to the grand final.

12:52 PM18 hours ago

All ready

All ready on the Al-Thumama court for the kickoff, the two teams are about to jump onto the pitch.

12:50 PM18 hours ago

Hobby

The fans are beginning to be present at the Al-Thumama Stadium in a spectacular entrance to experience a semifinal, the stadium is divided between fans from Qatar and Algeria.

12:45 PM18 hours ago

Algeria lineup

12:40 PM18 hours ago

Referee

The central referee who will be in charge of ordering the game will be Szymon Marciniak.

12:35 PM18 hours ago

Qatar lineup

12:30 PM18 hours ago

Key players

12:25 PM19 hours ago

Background

In the last 3 matches, the result has been very even, 1 victory for Qatar, 1 victory for Algeria and 1 draw, which makes it a very even match and difficult to predict.

12:20 PM19 hours ago

Al-Thumama Stadium

Inaugurated this year on October 22, it will be one of the venues for the Qatar World Cup 2022, it has a capacity for 40,000 thousand spectators, a beautiful stadium that was already used for the final of the Amir Cup between Al Rayyan and Al Sadd.

12:15 PM19 hours ago

12:10 PM19 hours ago

12:05 PM19 hours ago

Watch out for this Algerian player

12: 0019 hours ago

Watch out for this Qatari player:

11:55 AM19 hours ago

Algeria last lineup:

11:50 AM19 hours ago

Qatar last lineup:

11:45 AM19 hours ago

Algeria seeks to eliminate the host:

On the other hand, the Algerian team with a great group stage and eliminating a Moroccan team on penalties that led to penalties in unforgettable Quarter-Finals, in this way both teams reach the semifinals of the Arab Cup 2021.

11:40 AM19 hours ago

Qatar with its most difficult test in the tournament:

Tomorrow Qatar It will have its most difficult test facing Algeria, which is another team candidate to win the title, in the semifinal, in an early final we will see if Qatar can deliver the blow of authority that catapults it to the grand final of the Arab Cup 2021.

11:35 AM19 hours ago

Welcome

.

