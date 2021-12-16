Giancarlo Esposito, true and honest characters

MEXICO CITY.

Giancarlo Esposito scored a hit after signing the contract for Breaking badBecause, thanks to this project, which became a global success, the Danish actor had a great boost to his career thanks to the character of Gus Fring, criminal leader of a drug empire and owner of the restaurant Los Pollos Hermanos. After this, Esposito received offers such as Better call saul, The Mandalorian, The Boys, Money Monster —Where Jodie Foster directed it— or Godfather of harlem, series of which premieres second season and with which it commemorates fifty-five years of artistic career.

“It has been fifty-five years of gratitude, fifty-five years in which I have felt very blessed with the career I have had. Throughout these years I have learned many things, such as being humble, I have learned to be hungry and how to pursue excellence in the characters I have played over the years. No matter what character I play, I am always aware that I must do it truthfully and honestly, just as I did when playing Adam Clayton Jr. in Godfather of harlem, who allowed me to do a lot of historical research and put part of my personality into it. In fifty-five years of doing Broadway plays, making television, soap operas or movies, I have grown and I have had the ability to know myself and I am honored that people continue to see what I do, “he told Excelsior Giancarlo Esposito.

It was in 1966, when Esposito, just eight years old, made his debut on Broadaway in the musical Maggie flynn with Shirley Jones. From that year on, the son of an Italian father and an African-American mother, knew that his would be acting, of which he has been part, to this day, of 186 audiovisual productions.

Starting today, Esposito can be seen in the second season of Godfather of harlem, series that serves as a prequel to the film American gangster They starred in 2007, directed by Ridley Scott, Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe.

The series, which is available on the Star + platform, focuses on the story of Bumppy Johnson – played by Oscar winner Forest Whitaker – a mobster who seeks control of the streets of New York in the 1960s. all that time Bumpy makes alliances with the activist Malcom X, played by Nigel Thatch and has a special relationship with the US Congressman and pastor Adam Clayton Powell Jr, played by Giancarlo Esposito.

“I am a big fan of history and I also lived the years in which the series is set, so Godfather of harlem It was a project that interested me a lot due to its historical nature. I must say that I immediately connected with the character of Adam Clayton Jr., whom I saw with my mother preach in the Baptist church. He was a colorful character in every way, he was smart, a social activist who changed history, who became the first black man to be elected to the United States Congress and I felt that all of that was important to accept the project and make a interpretation of this great man ”, explained the 63-year-old actor.

For Giancarlo Esposito what is captured in the series Godfather of harlem, where in addition to talking about mafias, fighting for territories, drug sales, assassinations and collateral damage, it is still more current than ever, since added to all the above there is still talk of inequality, the fight for civil rights and for respect for different cultures, preferences and skin color.

“Adam Clayton always wanted change, he wanted people to be the same and that was his wish. I knew that he could be part of that great change, he was an intelligent man, a great lawyer and he knew how to speak. When I say that he lived a full life I also mean that he drank, smoked and was a womanizer and without a doubt in the 60s it was different than today, however, he really did important work for blacks, for minorities and pushed to have a civil rights bill, “said Esposito.

“Many of those issues for which he fought are still very relevant and even more when we see movements like Black Lives Matter, when we see people marching in the streets and all those correlations that make me see that nothing has changed, because the things for which They fought each other in those years, they are still looking for each other. Our series is very contemporary, we continue to fight for rights and we must think about this again “, deepened who worked with Spike Lee in Do the Right Thing.

In the second season of Godfather of harlem it will be seen how Bumpy Genovese returns to Harlem after 11 years in jail. In order to regain control, he makes an alliance with the preacher Malcom X, which reveals the confrontation between the criminal and the civil rights movements.

Giancarlo esposito

He was born on April 26, 1958 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

He lived in Europe until at the age of six his parents moved to Manhattan, where he grew up.

At the age of eight he made his acting debut in a Broadway musical.

He has been nominated for five Emmy Awards for works such as Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul (twice) and The Mandalorian (Two occasions).

He is the father of four daughters.

The data

Giancarlo Esposito played in the hit series Breaking bad Gustavo Fring, criminal leader of a drug empire and owner of the Los Pollos Hermanos restaurant. For the series he received an Emmy nomination in 2012 for Outstanding Supporting Actor.