Genshin Impact: redeem the free codes for this Wednesday, December 15

Genshin Impact give away free codes to all its players, who can redeem various prizes during this December 15. All rewards are known Protogems, virtual currencies of the play that are used to buy elements or characteristics for the characters.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker