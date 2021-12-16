Gay guys who made it big on OnlyFans in 2021

During 2021 some gay guys showed that you can succeed and even help others through the OnlyFans platform.

Even if 2021 It was a year of uncertainty for many creators of OnlyFansincluding some gay boys that produce content for adults, many ended up making big profits and even doing charity work.

On August 19, 2021, the platform announced that from October it would ban explicit sex content due to concerns of its investors. But nevertheless, a week later OnlyFans reversed its decision and announced that it would suspend the measure. And luckily, otherwise, the public would have missed the content of these successful boys.

Diego Barros

At OnlyFans there are a lot of gay guys who make quality content, but none were as successful in 2021 as Diego Barros. The London-based Brazilian became the first man to earn 1 million dollars through the platform, and he did it in just 8 months. The particularity of Diego’s content is that appears completely only in your videos. For now, Barros plans to continue working at OnlyFans, although in the future she hopes to have a husband and children.

Carlos Alfonso Salazar

But there are gay guys who not only succeeded in OnlyFans making money, but they also did it supporting affected populations by various phenomena in 2021. Such is the case of Carlos Alfonso Salazar, better known as Carlos Daniel. This boy from Nuevo León donated part of his earnings to Casa Frida, LGBT + shelter, and also to firefighters who fought wildfires in his home state.

Sean Austin

Another one of the gay guys who in 2021 used their OnlyFans earnings to help others is Sean Austin. The young Australian created his account in 2019 out of financial necessity. Slowly, Sean became a success and in 2021 he made so much profit that he even paid his parents’ mortgage. As a curiosity, Daisy, Sean’s sister, also produces content at OnlyFans. Although they do not record together, both support each other in the development of their respective content and together they accumulate earnings of more than 2 million dollars.

Cristopher Stewart, another of the gay guys at OnlyFans

At OnlyFans there are not only gay boys, there are also bisexuals. One of them is Cristopher stewart, although it only records content with men. Cristopher is originally from Guayaquil and previously worked as street vendor at city traffic lights in order to survive. In 2020, he agreed to record an adult video in exchange for money. His success was such that he decided to open his own OnlyFans account and in 2021 he established himself as one of the most wanted of the platform.

James cowe

Another gay boy whose lives were changed by OnlyFans in 2021 is James cowe. The 23-year-old worked as medical assistant in the UK health services. However, he resigned after the British government gave health workers a 1% pay increase, when they asked for it to be 12%. At OnlyFans, Cowe managed to earn the same amount in 22 days that she earned in a year as a medical assistant. But far from presuming this data, he used it to denounce the precarious conditions in which health system workers live.

Nick vallejo

Nick vallejo is a gay boy who He did not open his OnlyFans account to earn money, but as a kind of therapy. The surfer grew up in a Christian family, so he had to hide his orientation for years. In 2015, she came out, but the process was difficult for her mental health. For this reason, in 2021 he opened his OnlyFans account to feel good about himself.

Alejandro Ospina and Daniel Montoya

There are also gay guys who have OnlyFans account with their partner. Such is the case of Alexander ospina Y Daniel Montoya. These Colombian boyfriends earn around $ 52,000 a month for their content.

