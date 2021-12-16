From the day on a yacht from Emma Watson to Rita Ora’s look for shopping: celebrities in one click

Emma Watson enjoyed the high temperatures and lounged on a yacht with friends in Barbados. The actress – recognized for her character in the Harry Potter saga – wore a strapless burgundy swimsuit and sunglasses (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Heidi Klum went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in West Hollywood and set a trend with her look: she opted for a red dress to the body and with a closed neck, pulley style. He completed his outfit with buccaneers with a particular design and a leather jacket with synthetic fur

Rita Ora was photographed when she left a supermarket and carried the bags to her car and did not go unnoticed with her summer look: she wore a black dress with transparencies, she also used her mask and sunglasses

A different ride. Julia Roberts walked along the seashore in the Gold Coast, Australia, alongside producer Tim Bevan, with whom she enjoyed a day outdoors. The actress wore a sports outfit, sunglasses and a hat, with the aim of going unnoticed

Rumer and Scout Willis visited a renowned vintage clothing show in Los Angeles. They toured coat racks and did some shopping to add to their respective outfits

Rosalia took a ride on her motorcycle to promote her new MotoMami launch. To do this, he wore red and black patterned pants, a hooded and covered jumpsuit. In addition, he brought his protective helmet and sunglasses

Reese Witherspoon was photographed leaving a West Hollywood hotel. The actress wore a black ensemble with a red shirt. He also wore a mask

A different day David Beckham had fun with his children at an amusement park in London. The former soccer player, and now businessman, was photographed on a roller coaster. They were all very entertaining

Priyanka Chopra was photographed when she got out of her private car and arrived with her pet in her arms, to whom, in addition, she put a coat to face the cold. She, meanwhile, wore an off-white look and wore an artificial fur coat

Kendall Jenner was photographed while taking a walk in the rain. He protected himself from the water with the hood of the light blue diver he was wearing, and wrapped himself in a black coat that he combined with his leather boots. In addition, she wore sunglasses trying to go unnoticed on the streets of Los Angeles (Photos: The Grosby Group)

