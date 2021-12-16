From the day on a yacht from Emma Watson to Rita Ora’s look for shopping: celebrities in one click
Teleshow
In addition, Julia Roberts walked with Tim Bevan, and Heidi Klum set a trend with her look
KEEP READING:
Key day for Magalí Gil and Eugenia Laprovittola: the DNA test will be done to find out if they are the daughters of Diego Maradona
A last-minute decision due to an absence: how Dalma and Gianinna Maradona’s trip to Boca’s match in Saudi Arabia was conceived
Juariu gave details of the relationship between Joaquín Levinton and Charlotte Caniggia: “He’s dead of love”
Marcelo Polino apologized to Pampita Ardohain for having defended China Suárez