Free Fire: weekly schedule from December 15 to 21 with diamond royale and special bonuses

Free Fire reveals the contents that it will add as part of the new weekly agenda. You can expect a good handful of news to add to Garena’s popular battle royale Between the days fifteen Y twenty-one December 2021. We must remind you that the game is available in free to play format for mobile devices iOS and Android.

Free Fire weekly agenda: all content

Below we offer you the complete list of the news that you can enjoy in Free Fire during the next few days.

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 | Underworld troops return and special bonuses

Thursday, December 16, 2021 | Magic Roulette: Aquatic Rage Vector and Collaboration Items

Friday, December 17, 2021 | Mysterious shop

Saturday, December 18, 2021 | Angelic tower and gloo angelic wall

Monday, December 20, 2021 | Diamond Royale, Imps Return and Special Bonus

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 | Katana reload

Among the contents, the return of two great cosmetics stands out: the troops of the underworld and the imps. You’ll get a couple of special bonuses this week at no additional cost. Everything is heading to the next Happy Holidays event, expected on December 25.

Do you want to be up to date with what happens in the Free Fire universe? Do not worry. Through our news section you will find out what is happening around them. The most popular content comes through the free reward codes. By redeeming them you will receive items in your inventory at no additional cost.

