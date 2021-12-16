Former referees condemn VAR in Mexico and question Arturo Brizio

Former referees launched criticism of the current whistlers and Mikel Arriola’s statements about an alleged improvement in the matter.

The president of MX League, Mikel Arriola, defended the level of Mexican arbitration and assured that it rose in recent months. Given this, ex-nationals questioned the manager’s words and were critical of the work he does Arturo Brizio in front of the Arbitration Commission and specifically the work they do with the VAR (Video Assistant Referee).

Edgardo Codesal, former director of the Technical Area of ​​the Arbitration Commission, had no qualms about mentioning that Arturo Brizio he criticized the work of the whistlers when he was a media analyst, but at the head of the same commission “he has absolutely failed.”

“Arturo spent 20 years in between and practically criticized the refereeing very severely and subtly in many aspects. He was given the opportunity after 20 years and in four and a half years it should have paid off, and there aren’t any. There is a huge setback and the popular voice says it, “said Codesal in an interview for ESPN Digital.

The refereeing in the Atlas vs Pumas semifinal game was harshly questioned. Imago 7

In the same vein, the ex-director and whistling said that all those in charge of the arbitration must witness his resignation and leave his place to capable people.

“The only thing that can be done is to change, bring in fresh people, another idea to work and have the arbitration remade. You have to put a great instructor. It must be done from the foundations up until the pottery is cast, because internationally the same did not take part in the Olympic Games ”, he said.

For his part, the former international Bonifacio Nuñez questioned the words of Mikel Arriola and he was clear when he pointed out that the head of the MX Leaguedoes not know arbitration.

“It’s hilarious. I don’t know if the man knows about rules or knows about soccer too. A great ballplayer, financial, political, but does he know the rules of the game? The Mexican arbitration is bankrupt. There is no good training. There is no spirit of improvement in arbitration ”, he declared by telephone.

Bonifacio Nuñez was severe with the uniformed men who currently work in MX League noting that “they only worry about earning their 40 thousand pesos a month.”

“If they report everything that happens, they bring problems to the arbitration and disciplinary commission, and they don’t come out the following week, they lose their 40 thousand pesos. They became mercenaries and take care of their job. It is there where everything is removed to be better ”, he asserted.

Finally, the former World Cup referee and analyst ESPN, Felipe Ramos Rizo, he assured that the Refereeing Commission must carry out a whistle cleaning.

“First you have to clean the referees. There are people who can not direct, wear a FIFA badge and trainers. It does not have capable people, who see to improve. They see the monthly part, economic, but those who instruct and train only see the economic part, “he said. In addition, he assured that this is one of the worst tournaments, and Mikel Arriola he is not aware of what is going on game by game.

“The man (Mikel Arriola) has not seen the games. He is unaware of the crisis of what is happening in arbitration. To say that it has improved is a lie and it has declined in the last six months. He had one of his worst tournaments in the last 10 years. It has no basis to say that it has improved and today the arbitration is experiencing a total, great crisis and many years will pass before we can improve this issue, “he said.