first rumors about the details of the iPhone 14 Pro

There are still about ten months until we see the iPhone 14 presented in society, but rumors are already beginning to speculate beyond its possible design and sizes. Analyst Jeff Pu claims in a report to analysts that the Pro models of those iPhone 14 They will equip 8 GB of RAM and 48 megapixel cameras.

Why do you record in 4K when you can record in 8K

There are more specific details: Pu talks about a triple lens system like the present of the current iPhone 13, with the wide angle adopting those 48 megapixels. The remaining two zoom and ultra-wide angle lenses would be 12 megapixels, and the combination of all of this would give the iPhone the ability to record video in 8K.

The source also agrees with other rumors about a change of sizes in the range: two 6.1 and 6.7 inch non-Pro models and two ‘Pro’ models with those same sizes. The mini model disappears. And there is some discrepancy in this last data: Pu affirms that the iPhone 14 will start with 64 GB of storage but the iPhone 13 already start with 128 GB as a base.

The latter reminds us that we are facing rumors of a phone that still has a long time ahead, and even if they are true Apple still has room to change plans. At the moment other rumors indicate that the iPhone 14 will also have a new design that would end with the bulge of the cameras and with the ‘notch’, with the question of whether that implies thicker terminals or thinner cameras.