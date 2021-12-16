First look at Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the WeCrashed miniseries

In early 2021, we learned that Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway had agreed to star in a dramatic miniseries for the platform of streaming Apple TV Plus. The project is titled WeCrashed and will feature the rise and fall of businessman Adam Neumann as CEO of the WeWork company. The filming happened in the spring and summer of this year. And while the material continues in post-production, we finally have a first official image of the show, courtesy of EW.

In January, it was reported that WeCrashed It would be inspired by the eponymous podcast on the Wondery network. And that from this primal material, the series would explore “the rise full of greed and the inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the startups most valuable in the world, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made anything possible ”(via).

Jared Leto He plays Adam Neumann, one of the founders of that renowned company – focused on shared workspaces – that reached a price of $ 47 billion. However, by the summer of 2019, a series of irregularities became apparent leading to Neumann’s resignation as CEO.

For his interpretation, Leto used some prosthetics, in addition to adopting an Israeli accent, according to the nationality of his character. Such a transformation was applauded by the showrunners from WeCrashed, Lee Eisenberg Y Drew crevello, in an interview with EW. While Crevello said he felt as if he spoke directly to Adam Neumann during filming, Eisenberg said his Israeli-born father “had no accent marks” on the actor.

For its part, Anne Hathaway plays the businessman’s wife, Rebekah Neumann. This was a character who — in Crevello’s words— “required an actress of unsurpassed ability to capture all the nuances.” And certainly Rebekah (who also generated controversy in real life) will receive the same attention that Adam throughout the eight episodes from the miniseries.

«What separates [WeCrashed] one of the other things we’ve seen in this genre is that we see history through the prism of this couple, “added Eisenberg. “We see this cult of personality within corporate history and then we go home to them at night.”

The premiere of WeCrashed on Apple TV Plus is scheduled for spring 2022. Its directors include John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who come from commanding episodes of the drama series This is Us.

We saw Jared Leto recently in The Gucci Houseby Ridley Scott, while Anne Hathaway starred in the comedy Locked Downby Doug Liman. Excited to see both Oscar-winning actors work together?