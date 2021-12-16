Fernando Beltrán on Atlas title

The midfielder of the Chivas de Guadalajara, Fernando Beltrán He accepted that the neighbor’s championship did not fall very well among the squad, especially because he considers that no other team can be better than the rojiblancos within the MX League and that motivates to seek a rematch in the 2022 Clausura Tournament, after two seasons where they have barely entered the Repechage.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

The “Nene” could not hide his discomfort for what the Rojinegros did, because in the City of Guadalajarrivalry in many cases goes beyond what represents the National Classic against America, That is why seeing one of his staunch rivals lift the championship is not easy at all.

Beltrán indicated that this hard lesson should serve to improve at all levels facing the next tournament in order to establish again who is the true owner of the Jalisco capital, since for the moment they must settle for seeing the athletes celebrate what was their second title for 12 that Chivas have throughout their history.

“Yes, courage, the truth is, I will not deny it, I don’t have to deny it. CI pray because a team cannot be better than Chivas, what awakens not just me but everyone is ambition, people are also tired of coming and making promises that ‘this tournament is going to be better’, we are too old to say those things “, Beltrán commented in statements to TUDN.

Hiram Mier congratulates Atlas

For his part, the defender Hiram Wed He was more political in his words and first of all he congratulated the neighbors for such an important achievement, however he indicated that Chivas has the illusion of starting the following contest: “Recognize the tournament they did and that we commit more to return that joy to the people, we have stayed there, fighting for a championship, we have desire and enthusiasm, to start with the right foot, to score points from the beginning “, stated to TUDN.