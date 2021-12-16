Fed sees three rate hikes in 2022; begins its fight against inflation

Reuters.- The United States Federal Reserve (Fed), which pointed to its inflation target being met, said Wednesday that will end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March, paving the way for three quarter-point interest rate hikes in 2022, his way out of the policies he adopted at the start of the health crisis.

In the new economic projections for the United States, released at the end of a two-day monetary policy meeting, officials predict inflation will remain at 2.6% next year, compared to the 2.2% forecast in September, and that the unemployment rate will drop to 3.5%.

As a result, the median Fed authorities projected that the benchmark interest rate a day would have to rise from its current level close to zero to 0.9% by the end of 2022, with increases that will continue in 2023 to 1.6% and in 2024 to 2.1%, to try to bring inflation back to the central bank’s objective of 2%.

Eventual rate hikes, the Fed said, will now depend solely on the trajectory of the labor market.

“Given that inflation has exceeded 2% for some time, the Committee hopes that it is appropriate to maintain” current interest rates close to zero until labor markets have returned to full employmentsaid the Fed in a statement that more clearly outlines the “normalization” of the central bank’s monetary policy after almost two years of extraordinary efforts to protect the economy from the aftermath of the pandemic.

A path that is still open by the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has added uncertainty about the course of the economy.

But the Fed, at this point, said economic growth is expected to be 4% next year, an increase over the projections of 3.8% in September.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1930 GMT to detail the new monetary policy statement and answer questions about the central bank’s economic outlook.

