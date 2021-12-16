Fast and Furious 10 runs through its premiere date

The next installment in Universal Pictures’ motorized franchise will arrive a little later than anticipated. New reports indicate that the next Fast and furious 10 It will finally arrive in the summer blockbuster season, corresponding to 2023. For months it was announced that until that year we would see Domic Toretto back on the big screen. So there is nothing new on that side. But it will certainly be more weeks of waiting compared to the originally stipulated date.

According to Variety, Fast and furious 10 will be released in theaters until May 19, 2023, in line with the new Universal Pictures calendar. Let us remember that in a world without COVID-19, the film would have seen the light in April of this year, but anyway … it is enough to reiterate the enormous effects of the pandemic in terms of film distribution.

Then, between August 2021 and last week, it was said that that tenth installment would land on the billboard on April 7, 2023. That is, six weeks before the currently established date. That day in April, Universal now chose to reserve it for a future animated film still untitled. From this project, we only know that it has the shelter of DreamWorks Animation.

The movie number ten in the saga Fast and furious will feature Justin Li back in the executive chair. Regarding the cast, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Ludacris and Nathalie Emmanuel are insured for now (via IMDb). On the other hand, there is the desire to summon Dwayne Johnson again to correct his absence from the ninth installment. And curiously, this desire comes from the interpreter of Toretto himself.

In early November, Vin Diesel posted a peaceful call on Instagram to smooth things over with Johnson and thus end their long-documented feud. After all, the intention of the protagonist of the saga (as stated in said publication) is to conceive the best conclusion for Fast and furious. And for this he necessarily requires the interpreter of Luke Hobbs.

«I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the end that is number 10. I say this for love, but you must appear ”, wrote Diesel, addressing Dwayne Johnson. Don’t leave the saga idle, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.

Will Toretto’s wishes be fulfilled? Either way, Dwayne Johnson will return as his character from the franchise, if not in Rapids 10, yes in the sequel to Hobbs & Shaw, which Johnson himself described as an “antithesis” of the main saga. Come on here to read the full note.