Fashionable women’s perfumes that we should all have in 2022. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM / DIOR

Without a doubt, fragrances They are a fundamental part of the image of every woman, as they are capable of reinforcing their personality and presence, awakening sensations in those around them. If you have not yet chosen the ideal one to form part of your dressing table, we present the Women’s Perfume from fashion that we should all have in it 2022.

Taste is broken down into genres, so it doesn’t matter if you like perfumes sweet or you prefer the floral or very strong, there is definitely one for every taste. They are worth trying and falling completely in love with their essence.

Although, it is true that many of us have our favorite perfumes, the ones that we show you below are the ones that will completely dominate the trends in 2022, and that it is very worth trying and delighting yourself with its exquisite touches of nature. Take note and start the year 2022 on the right foot with these perfumes that we should all have on our dresser.

Miss Dior, Dior

This delicious fragrance that we saw promote the beautiful actress Natalie Portman has everything to succeed in 2022. Its fresh citrus scent with a floral touch of bergmot, rose de grasse, notes of rosewood and pepper, are capable of instantly awakening all kinds of emotions. . Without a doubt, Miss Dior is one of the fragrances infallible in your dresser.

Scandal Intense, by Jean Paul Gaultier

An exquisite option for girls who are fun, daring and always at the forefront, is the Scandal Intense by Jean Paul Gaultier. Its aroma of soft honeyed notes of gardenia and orange, combined with patchouli, is what your nose wants to smell. You will love it from start to finish.

Yes I Am Glorious by Cacharel

For Successful women, who want to show their empowerment and security to the maximum this delicious fragrance de Cacharle is ideal, because its aroma seduces you and reflects the power, inspiration and luminosity to the maximum, thanks to the combination of aromas of white flowers, peach, mandarin and creamy smoothie, ideal to profile you to success in 2022.

Free, by Yves Sait Laurent

The unsurpassed essence of this fragrance It can be perfectly described as novel, dynamic and delicious, bringing a whole new experience to the nose, worth living, due to its exquisite notes of French lavender, orange blossom and musk, which immediately fills you with security, confidence and beauty.