Famous people who have suffered the painful deaths of their children

A son is the most valuable thing in the life of any person, and no father should see his son die, but on the contrary.

But, some Famous they have lived the terrible loss of their children, leaving a great void in their lives.

However, they have come through despite the pain, and have given a great teaching strength, inspiring those who have gone through a similar situation.

Famous people who have lost their children

John Travolta

The famous actor John Travolta lived a hard blow in the 2009 when your son Jett, of only 16 years passed away.

The event occurred when they were a family vacation in the Bahamas, and the young man was found unconscious in the bathroom.

Apparently, he lost consciousness after an episode of seizures due to the Kawasaki syndrome he suffered from.

Gloria Trevi

Gloria Trevi lost his first daughter, Ana Dalay, to less than a month old, which left a great void in the famous celebrity.

The cause of death is still a mystery, there are many speculations, but the famous He only said that he did not know what had happened, because she left her in the crib and then they took her into their arms, lifeless.

Nick cannon

Rapper Nick Cannon announced a few days ago the tragic death of his son of only five months old.

The ex of Mariah Carey explained that his little He passed away from brain cancer, leaving a deep pain in his life.

“We woke up and saw that he couldn’t breathe for five or 10 seconds, and then he let out a huge gasp. You could see that he was scared. It was the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced, ”Cannon said devastated.

Sylvester Stallone

The son greater than Sylvester Stallone, Sage Stallone, passed away in the 2012 at age 36 due to heart attack.

“When a father loses a son there is no greater pain. We will feel this terrible loss for the rest of our lives. Sage was our first child and the center of our universe and I humbly ask everyone to leave the memory and soul of my son alone, ”the actor said at the time.