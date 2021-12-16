exhibition Soy Tú shows the multidisciplinary work of the artist Claudia Bitrán inspired by the singer Glamorama

“Good. Before I had felt terrible and now I feel great “, declared Claudia Bitrán in 2011 on the stellar Mi Nombre Es, on Channel 13, when she came off the stage where she imitated Britney Spears with the song Toxic.

The fascination of the Chilean-American artist for the singer came from before and continues until now, when Bitrán exhibited Soy Tú at the Tele Arte Institute, in Serrano 686, Santiago Centro.

According to a statement, it is a multidisciplinary installation where the author chronologically presents various works inspired by Britney Spears.

Among them are portraits he has taken of the Baby One More Time singer and recreations of his famous videos with scrap materials.

There are also graphic and video proposals on the performances of Claudia Bitran inspired by Britney Spears. Like the aforementioned occasion when she imitated her in My Name Is, or when she won the Britney Spears Dance Challenge and met the “princess of pop” in person in Las Vegas.

The owner of the show has studied in Chile and the United States and has exhibited in both countries.