Exclusive preview of ‘Matrix Resurrections’ with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss | Videos | Film and Television

Matrix Resurrections It is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The new tape of Lana Wachowski recovers the adventures of Neo Y Trinity after the tragic events of Matrix: Revolutions. Almost twenty years after After the blackout of the matrix, both characters meet again in the virtual universe. Keanu reeves Y Carrie-Ann Moss They reprise their roles and star in this story whose synopsis, despite the trailers, remains highly convoluted and mysterious.

We know that both characters are in the virtual world and that little by little they begin to remember everything they experienced in the first three films of the franchise. It is the story, in essence, of un love reunion. So they tell Reeves Y Moss in the exclusive preview that we offer you from LOS40: «Lana called me and said she wanted to tell a story centered on Neo and Trinity. I found it very exciting», Explains the actor. Beyond that, from the little they tell us about the film’s synopsis, everything makes us think that Matrix Resurrections It will be a cryptic, labyrinthine and complex film.

The new trailer who presented the major just a few weeks ago, he was showing off the complexity that characterizes the intricate plot of Matrix, where reality and computer fiction seem inseparable, as well as space Y weather. In these two and a half minutes of advance we were able to verify that the leitmotif of Matrix Resurrections will be the love story between Neo Y Trinity. The big question is: is Trinity really alive? What happened to Neo after his surrender in Revolutions? Matrix It seems to have been updated and Neo’s mind completely erased after the end of 2003.

Some old acquaintances are also back. Morpheus, for example, just that instead of the appearance of Laurence fishburne now it will have the Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who will give it life in a much more youthful version. The agent Smith, only in the skin of Jonathan Groff and not in the legendary Hugo weaving. Also, there are old iconographic motifs that are repeated, like the blue pill and red pill, the scenes atop a rooftop facing the setting sun and new characters whose role in the plot is still a mystery.