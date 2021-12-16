Exatlón México: this is the athlete who would be eliminated next Sunday, December 19

El Exatlón México competitor makes strong statements. Will he be eliminated next Sunday?

For: Anneth Marin December 15, 2021 · 15:01 hs

One of the most controversial athletes in The Exatlon Mexico you are at risk of exiting the competition next Sunday, December 19 for having made a series of statements about the departure of Maura Rodríguez.

Emilio defends Maura for her unfair departure

Maura Martínez lost the elimination duel against Paulina and Marcela last week, so had to leave the competition, but according to Emilio Rodríguez and followers of the Exatlón, it was an unfair exit.

The athlete was at a disadvantage in all duels, which exhausted her physically and led her to lose the individual duels that led to her exit from the program, which outraged Emilio.

According to sites specialized in The Exatlon Mexico, the production integrates reinforcements to “get them out quickly” and thus do not sacrifice the elements that are from the beginning and have the popularity of the public.

Emilio puts himself at risk of leaving the competition for defending his friend

Emilio maintained a very close friendship relationship with Maura, so it hurt him a lot that he left the competition unjustifiably, so He did not hesitate to express it to his colleagues even if it turned them against him and at risk of being sent to the next elimination match.

Emilio Rodríguez would be the one eliminated next Sunday, December 19.

She really shouldn’t have left. If they want to do something against me, a strategy against me, they are going to have to snatch me out of my hands, ”said Emilio.

Users in social networks support Emilio

Certain users on social networks supported Emilio’s version, It did not seem fair to them to eliminate Maura or to have “special plays” to eliminate the strongest competitors in the competition.

We remind you that it is not confirmed that Emilio is going to leave the program, because according to the YouTube channel The Cosmic Wizard, Their permanence in the Exatlón México will depend on the decision made by the red team after the athlete has made his strong statement.