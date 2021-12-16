Exatlón 2021: “You’re talking stupid things”, Emilio throws himself against Yeyé and the Guardians get upset

In addition to injuries and the recent loss of Jahir Ocampo, the team of Guardians in Exatlon Mexico faces an internal crisis given the position of some elements, and it is that now, taking into account its weakness compared to the opposite group, competitors such as Emilio Rodriguez they state situations of which they indicate disagreement.

For several days now, the red team has been unstable with mishaps beyond their reach that they cannot master to level up. However, according to the appreciation of ‘Spartacus’, the last defeats of the line are due to lack of commitment.

Emilio launches against Yeyé in Exatlón México

In today’s preview, the controversial athlete from Guardians external his feelings about the bad performance of the squad and mentions that many errors of the reds are related to the lack of seriousness.

“Not taking things seriously, when you arrive you will not have a good result,” he stressed. Emilio in the conversation where apparently the hint was thrown against Marcela perez ‘Yey‘, a basketball player in the line who was questioned on other occasions for his attitude in battle.

“If you are there all day, hehe, hahaha, saying stupid things …”

In response, the named contestant revealed that she felt attacked by the strong opinion of her partner, a judgment that was not to the liking of the rest either.

Guardians get upset with Emilio

The scandalous declaration of ‘Spartacus’ bothered the members of the red squad where they now speak behind their back with answers that he could not perform the role of leader.

Proof of the above is the perception shared in the comments by Paulina Martínez, who stressed that Emilio is not prepared enough to be the leader of the group in Exatlon Mexico.

“He, at this moment, for me cannot be the right person to take the lead for the red team”

Likewise, Antonio González expressed his empathy with ‘Yey‘by pointing out not being satisfied with the way the athlete expressed himself about her.