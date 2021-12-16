everything we know about his new album

Rihanna’s relationship with rapper A $ AP Rocky confirmed

The singer opens a mansion worth 11.5 million euros, look at it!

TO Rihanna he seems to have forgotten that he is also a singer. Your duties as CEO and image of your firm Fenty, which sells everything from beauty products to an underwear line called ‘Savage’, seem to have overwhelmed her to the point of not wanting to know anything about the next album. A record work that the fans of the interpreter have been demanding for a long time on social networks, since her last release (‘Anti’) dates from 2015, six years ago. Since then, the musical silence of the Barbados woman has been almost sepulchral, ​​an opportune break that she has taken advantage of to build her business empire that raised her in 2019 as the richest female singer on the globe – surpassing even Madonna. To give you an idea, two years ago, his fortune was estimated at 600 million dollars. Almost nothing.

We, who have already lost patience a long time ago, have decided to compile everything we know about this new album that, when it arrives, promises to become one of the most played albums of the year. This is the list of data that Rihanna seems to be not paying much attention to at the moment:

As she herself commented a long time ago, her plan would be to launch two LPs almost simultaneously, one with a more alternative and experimental sound —Just what motivates her at this point — and another one more focused on hitting it on the radios. The NeptunesA music producing duo that includes Pharrell, has worked with her on several ready-made tracks, in theory, since 2019. That same year, Skylar gray, singer and songwriter, also claimed to be working with dj Diplo on a song for the interpreter. Has it slipped into the final tracklist? During an interview with ‘Entertainment Tonight’, she herself stated: “I’m always making music and I release it when I think it plays. You will not be disappointed with what is coming. It will be worth the wait ”. In 2019, she also let her assistant’s son, a beautiful baby that she posted on Instagram, listen to her new project. So, we all wanted to be that baby. At the moment, the list and name of the songs is unknown. Although a couple of years ago he registered a song that he has not yet released: ‘Love Looks Like Us’. Other rumored titles would be ‘No Pressure’, ‘Mayday’ and ‘The Only One Who Knows’. In March 2021 he wrote in the comments of an Instagram photo and recognized a fan that he should launch a topic, although he insisted: “Only one.” In November 2020 it was Pharrell during an interview with Vogue who told us that “Rihanna is at a point [musical] very different, a lot, it’s as if it were from another world ”. The last we knew about the release date was that in March 2021 I claim it would be “very soon”.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Despite these data, it is popularly known that the artist is fed up with being asked about the album and even feels pressured by her fans. So much so that even a few months ago he came to face one of his followers on social networks. The confrontation between RiRi and her follower began when she posted an image on New Years Eve on Instagram where she sported a pretty cool ‘mullet’ haircut, by the way. This was his message:

“New Year’s Resolution: Push harder.”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

His fan, who saw the easy answer in the message, snapped at him: “The purpose should be to release the album.” She, who is known for not cutting a hair neither in front of nor behind the cameras, replied:

“That comment is sooo from 2019, mature. I just want energies from 2021 ”.

As expected, his faithful ‘fandom’ turned to Rihanna and supported her decision to take the necessary time before releasing what would be her tenth album. Hopefully 2021 will give us this joy.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io