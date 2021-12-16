everything there is to know about how it works

Elektra already allows you to pay with Bitcoins for the products of your store. The company announced the news with an announcement on its website where it details that cryptocurrencies can be used and also for a limited time make use of an additional discount.

To do so, the company partnered with BitPay, a company incorporated in the United States to be able to process cryptocurrency payments.

This is how the process works

As detailed by the company itself, the first thing we should do is select a product from its microsite that can be paid with cryptocurrencies, enter our data, shipping address and then select the payment option with Bitcoin, for which we must accept the terms and BitPay conditions.



This is what the new payment option looks like

After this step, the page will show us a window where it will confirm the creation of the order and give us a margin of 15 minutes to make the payment with a quote (at a fixed price) of bitcoin.

Here we will be shown a series of instructions to do so, where we must paste a BTC address in our Wallet and the total price in Bitcoin.

Once we go from this window we can go to the “My Orders” section where we can see its status and that it should show as “Processing payment” and if we enter the details as “Waiting for payment validation”.

If the transfer is made satisfactorily, the user will receive a notification that it was successful and the products will be considered as paid, continuing with the normal process than with other forms of purchase. If this transaction is not confirmed, it will be considered unsuccessful and a new purchase process can be started with a new quote that may vary from the one previously created.

Other additional considerations

Elektra also mentions in its Terms and Conditions that in case it is decided to use this method, a mining commission is included that will also be indicated in the corresponding quote and that there is no other way than with BitPay to be able to make payments.

It is necessary to mention that when this purchase method is used, you must wait for the transaction confirmation process to be carried out, which can take from minutes

What does Banxico say about it

Banco de México still has no specific official communication about Elektra offering products in purchases made through bitcoin. Banxico’s previous rejection of virtual assets occurred when Ricardo Salinas Pliego said that Grupo Salinas bank Banco Azteca would soon accept bitcoins. Just one day later, Banco de México issued a statement saying that “Financial institutions that carry out and offer operations with so-called ‘virtual assets’ without an authorization would be in breach of the regulations and will be subject to the applicable sanctions“.

But Elektra, it is clear, is not a financial institution. It is a commercial chain. Perhaps in the same spirit of not being reached by Banxico’s communication, Elektra includes in its terms and conditions regarding payments in bitcoin that “Elektra Com does not provide the user with the means for the user to be able to safeguard, store or transfer cryptocurrencies, since Elektra Com only makes available to the user a Payment method with Bitcoin, which is processed solely and exclusively by Bitpay.“.

Even the terms and conditions read that “Payment with Bitcoin is not, nor can it be understood as sending remittances, transfer of funds, exchange of virtual assets, or purchase or sale of virtual assets“.

In other words, Elektra is being emphatic that the cryptocurrency service is offered by a foreign company, and that the commercial chain, although it has the current offer in which it sells products in exchange for a virtual asset, the transfer of the virtual asset does not happen with ElektraAnd by the way, neither with Banco Azteca.

Developing…

Photo: Icarus Messiah