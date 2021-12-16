Emma Watson turns 31: the fantastic life of “Hermione” and now UN ambassador

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 02: Emma Watson attends the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola / Getty Images for People.com)

Emma Watson, who gave life to Hermione granger during the saga of Harry Potter, celebrate this Thursday his 31st birthday, who besides being actress, has stood out as activist and was named Goodwill ambassador by the United Nations (UN).

Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson, better known as Emma Watson was born on April 15, 1990 in Paris France, with British parents Jacqueline Luesby and Chris Watson, both lawyers by profession. From the age of five, he lived in Oxfordshire, a region in the south-east of England, from the age of six she knew that she wanted to be an actress, so he entered the theater school Stagecoach Theater Arts, he attended part-time in which he studied singing, dancing and acting. By age ten, Emma had already starred in various school and Stagecoach productions.

In 1999, casting agents found Emma thanks to her theater teacher, subsequently, did eight auditions for Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, until finally the producer David Heyman, announced to Watson that she, Daniel Radcliffe and Ruper Grint were selected as the leads, Hermione Granger, Harry Potter and Ron Weasley. Thus began his career in the cinema, with the adaptation of the novel by J. K Rowling.

Throughout his life, Watson has received 71 nominations, of which he has won 24, including awards; two Critics Choice Awards, Best Actress Award from the Jameson Empire Awards and with the Harry Potter franchise she won the 2011 BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Contribution to Film.

Emma Watson stars as Belle in this new clip form Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, in theaters in 3D March 17

Although the magic saga was a before and after in her career, however, Emma continued with other projects that were also well received by the audience, such as: Beauty and the Beast (2017), the Chilean-German film Cologne (2015), The advantages of being invisible (2012), My Week With Marilyn (2011), among other.

In addition to standing out for his talent in front of the cameras, the British is also known for her intelligence, which has been notorious throughout his school life, which ended in 2014, when he graduated from Brown University with a BA in English Literature, For this reason, in 2017 she started a monthly reading club for feminist texts.

His life in activism

The award-winning actress has also dedicated part of her life to activism, which is why UN Women named her a Goodwill Ambassador in June 2014 and through the HeForShe campaign, which ensures gender equality and the empowerment of young women.

“Men, I would like to take this opportunity to extend a formal invitation to you. Gender equity is your business too. We don’t talk very often about men who feel imprisoned by the gender stereotypesbut I can see that they really are and that when they are free things will change for women like natural consequence”. Excerpt from Emma Watson’s “Gender Equity is Your Business Too” speech as Goodwill Ambassador for a special campaign event HeForShe, on September 20, 2014.

Watson has been involved in girls’ education, visiting Bangladesh and Zambia as part of her humanitarian efforts. Among his actions is the promotion of fair trade and organic garments, Likewise, she is an ambassador for Camfed International, a movement that seeks educate girls in rural Africa.

The last film in which Emma participated was Little Women (2019), since then he has not been seen again on the big screenOn the other hand, the British woman has always been very discreet with her private life, because in her Instagram account, his profile picture is only a black background and he does not usually publish regularly, the last one was from June of last year.

