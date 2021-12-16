Eddie Hall and his most brutal deadlift workout

In his latest Instagram video, the former strongman is now a boxer Eddie Hall shares his wildest pyramid deadlift training series .

If this deadlift workout from Eddie hall It is not hell, it must be very close. Former strongman now a boxer He shows us on his Instagram his series in the form of the wildest pyramid that can be seen in a gym, peaking at a not inconsiderable 420 kg.

“This is still my most impressive deadlift session. Yes, I admit, I couldn’t walk for a few days after this … 19 reps in total “, says the British. And to top it all … “What many people do not know is that this was the second attempt of the session, since we reached the 380kg pyramid first and then we realized that we were missing 1 20kg plate on one side. , so we had to reboot and do it again. “

And this is the super series, in case you dare.

1. 60kg

2. 100kg

3. 140kg

4. 180kg

5. 220kg

6. 260kg

7. 300kg

8. 340kg

9. 380kg

10. 420kg / 926lbs

11. 380kg

12. 340kg

13. 300kg

14. 260kg

15. 220kg

16. 180kg

17. 140kg

18. 100kg

19. 60kg

We assume that this training predates the new Hall. Now he has forgotten his bicep injury that prevented him from fighting Hafthor Bjornsson and he is back in full swing: he is in the best (and slimmest) shape of his career after losing more than 40 kilos in his physical transformation and having trained very hard to go from strongman to boxer. And that according to him, her mile-long morning walks are the real factor in her new lean and stringy physique. “I’d say the biggest change for me has been adding daily walks,” says Hall, “getting up every morning and walking a mile. Some mornings I run and others I walk, but every day I get up and do a mile. and a half, and I take my dog ​​out. It helps me clear my mind, sets me up for the day, and is a great way to exercise, and I sincerely think that’s why I’ve lost weight. “

In addition, the British strongman will appear alongside Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham and He will play the villain in ‘Los Mercenarios 4’ the fourth installment of the saga that opens in 2022 (and here you have everything there is to know about it).

