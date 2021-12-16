Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lawrence: Bonnie and Clyde from MAGA

Facebook Dustin Stockton

Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lawrence are a committed couple who have been called “Bonnie and Clyde of MAGA World” for their conservative activism and their role in the Jan. 6 rally on Capitol Hill.

Both have been summoned to tell Congress what they know and are ready to testify before the House Select Committee investigating the riot. They previously spoke to Rolling Stone anonymously, but have now agreed to be named in a December 13, 2021 article in that magazine.

They are behind allegations that President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, contacted the people organizing the rally just before the Capitol riots. However, Rolling Stone noted that nothing seen so far “revealed any planning or coordination with the violent attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters.” Her full name is Jennifer Lynn Lawrence. They are not accused of being involved in the violence, to be clear, but of organizing the rally that came just before.

Stockton’s LinkedIn page describes him as “Blessed. American dedicated to the ideals of freedom, personal responsibility, and the open exchange of knowledge. Curious, creative and inspired. I do shit. It’s in the news almost everywhere. “

Stockton’s LinkedIn page says he was a reporter for Breitbart, chief strategist for TheTeaParty.Net and Sheriff Joe Arpaio, and was involved in strategy and marketing for WeBuildTheWall Inc. He was a community liaison for Gun Owners of America and includes himself. as president of a Singapore company. He also says he has a background in medical supplies.

Don’t do politics if you are not rich. They will simply silence you, squeeze, slander and starve you. Evil has won, ”he wrote on Facebook in September.

1. “We’re turning it around,” Stockton said.

Rolling Stone reported that Stockton and Lawrence are releasing documents from “conversations they had with staff and members of Congress while planning the main rally” prior to the riots. They were described as “largely logistical” planning-oriented conversations.

They include Instagram messages with Rep. Madison Cawthorn (RN.C.) to try to get her to speak up, which she ended up doing, according to the magazine.

“We’re going to turn it around and let the cards fall where possible,” Stockton told Rolling Stone, who titled his story, in part, “Two Jan. 6 organizers are moving forward and naming names.”

“People and history books deserve a true account of what happened,” Stockton told Rolling Stone, while Lawrence told the magazine, “Violent shit happened. We want to get to the bottom of that. “

Stockton told Rolling Stone: “We definitely didn’t want to face another violent raid and we also wanted to avoid racking up even more legal fees and problems.”

2. Stockton and Lawrence participated in organizing rallies after the November 2020 elections

The Select Committee says Stockton “allegedly helped organize a series of rallies after the November 2020 elections, making unsubstantiated claims about the election outcome, including the rally at La Elipse on January 6 immediately prior to the attack on the United States Capitol ”.

In a press release, the committee said: “Mr. Stockton was reportedly concerned that the Ellipse rally would lead to a march on Capitol Hill that would spell ‘possible danger’ which he said ‘felt unsafe’, and these concerns were raised to the House chief of staff. Blanca, Mark Meadows “.

Jennifer Lawrence is Stockton’s fiancée, according to the statement. She reportedly “participated in organizing demonstrations after the November 2020 elections, including the Ellipse rally in Washington, DC on January 6 that immediately preceded the violent attack on Capitol Hill,” she says.

The statement calls him Duston Stockton, but calls himself Dustin Stockton on social media.

In a press release, the Select Committee announced that it had issued five subpoenas, including one for Stockton. “President Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) announced today that the Select Committee has issued subpoenas to five individuals as part of its investigation into the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol and its causes,” he says.

“The committee is demanding records and testimonies from five witnesses who aided or had knowledge of the planning and financing of the January 5-6 demonstrations in Washington DC and the subsequent rampage and rampage on the United States Capitol.”

“The Select Committee is seeking information on the demonstrations and the subsequent march to the Capitol that turned into a violent mob that attacked the Capitol and threatened our democracy,” Thompson said. “We need to know who organized, planned, paid for and received the funds related to those events, as well as what the organizers communicated with officials in the White House and Congress. We believe that the witnesses we are summoning today have relevant information and we hope that they will cooperate fully in our effort to obtain answers for the American people regarding the violence of January 6. “

The other three named were former Trump adviser Roger Stone, broadcaster Alex Jones and Taylor Budowich, who is accused of being involved in publicizing the activities on Capitol Hill.

In 2020, Stockton wrote on Facebook: “If it looks like I’m angry, it’s because I am. The enemies of President Trump have armed our administration against many of us. Down with these tyrants! God bless President Trump. God bless MAGA. God bless all patriots! “

3. Stockton raised security concerns at Capitol rally to White House, subpoena letter says

The letter describing the Select Committee subpoena says Stockton and Lawrence “helped the women of America First organize a series of demonstrations held after the November 2020 election in support of then-President Trump and his allegations of voter fraud, until demonstration held at the Ellipse in Washington DC on January 6, 2021 “.

The letter says that, on the same day that WFAF submitted the original permit application for the January 6 rally on behalf of WFA, President Trump tweeted: “Great protest in DC on January 6. Be there, it will be wild! “

A Stop the Steal website promoting the rally “reflected this message,” the letters say, and “directed attendees to march to the Capitol.”

It says: “Fight to #Stop the robbery with President Trump. On January 6, 2021, millions of Americans will descend on Washington DC to inform the establishment that we will fight this fraudulent election. Take a stand with President Trump and the #StoptheSteal coalition and be at the Ellipse (President’s Park) by 7 am Our nation’s fate depends on it. At 1:00 pm, we will march to the United States Capitol building to protest the Electoral College certification. “

The subpoena letter reads: “According to press reports, you and others who work for and with WFAF to organize the January 6 rally communicated collectively with President Trump, White House officials, including the Chief of Staff. Mark Meadows on the rally and other events planned to coincide with the certification of the 2020 Electoral College reports. “

It says Stockton was allegedly concerned “about the Stop the Steal movement’s plans to organize an unauthorized march that would reach the steps of the [Capitolio] when Congress met to certify the election results, so much so that you and others, including Amy Kremer, the chairman of the WFAF, ‘felt they urgently needed to warn the White House of the potential danger.’

The letter reads: “You reportedly opined that,” a last minute march, without a permit, without all the subway police who would normally be there to fortify the perimeter, you felt unsafe. “

Along with Kremer, Stockton “allegedly raised his shared concerns to Katrina Pierson, who was a liaison between WFAF and President Trump and the José Blanco and agreed with Ms. Kremer that she would report to Mark Meadows, White House Chief of Staff. , of the same”. The letter says.

4. The Rolling Stone article contained allegations about politicians

Rolling Stone now says Stockton and Lawrence were its sources for an October 2021 article that said two anonymous sources claimed to have participated in “dozens” of planning briefings prior to the Capitol riots with members of Congress.

“I specifically remember Marjorie Taylor Greene,” one told Rolling Stone. “I remember talking to probably about a dozen other members at one point or another or their staff.”

They named these members of Congress to Rolling Stone: “Both say that members who participated in these conversations or who had senior staff joined Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R- Colo.), Representative Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Representative Madison Cawthorn (RN.C.), Representative Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Representative Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) ”.

“We talked to the Boebert team, the Cawthorn team, the Gosar team as back to back to back to back,” said one of the two sources. Rolling Stone did not use their names.

Rolling Stone also reported that the couple claimed that Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona), “suggested the possibility that Trump could get them a ‘blanket pardon’ in an ongoing unrelated investigation if they helped protest the election,” a An accusation that Gosar has categorically denied.

5. Stockton and Lawrence met in Herman Cain’s presidential campaign and have been members of conservative politics.

According to People magazine, Stockton and Lawrence met during Herman Cain’s failed presidential campaign in 2012.

Rolling Stone described the couple as “veteran activists who have spent the better part of a decade specializing in performing political stunts while working for conservative activist groups, Republican campaigns and Trump’s on-and-off strategist Steve Bannon.”

They helped lead the national “March for Trump” bus tour, “which ended with the Jan. 6 rally at the White House Ellipse,” says Rolling Stone. They were once “rising stars” in Trump’s world, have lost many friends and live in an RV and hotel and rely on “side hustles” to survive, the magazine reported.

Rolling Stone said they had been working for Bannon since 2014 on special projects, some of them targeting Hillary Clinton. The magazine says they worked on projects to “dissuade” blacks from voting and supporters of Sanders from protesting. The magazine says Lawrence is a “cheeky New Yorker” and Stockton is a “former competitive poker player with tattooed arms” who is from Nevada.

According to Politico, for years Stockton and Lawrence “had built a career around that movement, as fundraisers, campaign consultants, rally organizers, conspirators; designing increasingly extravagant media tricks. “

According to Politico, when they met, Stockton was “going through a bad divorce” and was moving out of his home in Texas; Lawrence’s father had served on the board of directors of the Center for Security Policy, described by Politico as “a group of far-right think tanks that has been accused of anti-Muslim bias.” She became a “Republican field organizer” and her father introduced her to Cain at a fundraiser, Politico reports, adding that Stockton once served in the military.

They worked for Sheriff Joe Arpaio, according to the Daily Beast.

