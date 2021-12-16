Dueling divas, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson show why they have the most prodigious voices in pop music today

The talented stars face karaoke-style competition.

Although a very large generation gap separates them, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson are two of the most talented female pop music stars out there today, it is not a coincidence that they are both coaches of the 21st season of the American version of the talent show. ‘The Voice’.

Both Ariana and Kelly have marked a before and after in the mainstream industry. On the one hand, the “Thank U, Next” singer has established herself for a decade as one of the most successful and established pop princesses on the scene, while the former American Idol contestant had a fruitful career in the mid-1980s. 2000s with albums like ‘Breakaway’ (2004) and ‘All I Ever Wanted’ (2009), which were number one in sales. The two have numerous Grammys and millions of albums sold, not to mention their extremely talented voices that have managed to conquer entire crowds.

And despite the fact that no one had imagined it, the two divas faced a voice duel on the television show ‘That’s My Jam’ with Jimmy Fallon, where they demonstrated their vocal versatility in the segment ‘Mixtape Medley Showdown’, where they They confronted to perform female pop hits with songs by Britney Spears, Céline Dion, Cher and Whitney Houston.

It was difficult to choose a winner, since they both have excellent sound color management, and their voices nuanced between one song and another, which was very interesting and extremely funny. Pictures: Clasos





