Drew Barrymore was moved when Steven Spielberg appeared by surprise on his show: “He was the first to take care of me”

The marks that a person receives in their first years of life remain for life. The good and bad. Therefore, it is not surprising the reaction that a famous actress had upon receiving by surprise the comment of one of his mentors. drew Barrymore, who was seven years old when he triumphed in the cinema thanks to ET the alien, was moved to tears in an interview after Steven spielberg, the director of the film and who chose her for the role that launched her to fame, participated in the cycle.

“It was the first person that he was interested in me “, launched Barrymore and could not continue speaking in his own program, The Drew Barrymore Show, when he saw Spielberg. “I still care about you. I still remember this little blonde who it was a hurricane passing through my office and captivating the audition. Later it would be a storm that would captivate the world ”, launched the director.

Spielberg’s presence in Barrymore’s life not only stuck around the time of the making of the sci-fi movie, it continued over the years. When the actress’s daughters were born, the filmmaker was present. “You always inspired me to do my best. And then you held my two daughters, my Olive and my Frankie. Olive, just when she was born, she was so little and she fell asleep on your chest ”, he told the director.

How was the convulsed life of Drew Barrymore

Born into a dynasty of actors (daughter of John drew barrymore and granddaughter of the first interpreters John barrymore Y Dolores Costello), she was destined to become a star, but fame played her several bad moments that pushed her to the limit. After the success of ET the alienAt the age of eight he was already going to his first parties at the hands of his own mother, Jaid. At nine, he had his first beer and smoked his first cigarette.

His parents’ divorce, caused by his father’s alcoholism that made him a violent person, did not help. At 11, Barrymore was using marijuana and cocaine. A turbulent past that the actress had already related in her memoirs, Little Girl Lost, and that he remembered in these days when He recounted details of his time in a psychiatric center and rehab when he was only 13 years old.

“I had problems and too many resources. I went to bars instead of school, I stole my mother’s car. It was out of control, “he told the program radial of Howard Stern this week. He even tried to commit suicide. To stop this spiral of self-destruction, her mother chose to intern her. “I was in a place for a year and a half called Van Nuys Psychiatric and you couldn’t waste your time there. If you did, they locked you in a padded room or tied you on a stretcher, “he said.

These scandals, added to her precocious relationship – with just 25 years she had already accumulated two divorces – stopped her career as an actress, but soon Hollywood reopened the doors for her. Only in the nineties did he participate in about 20 movies. In recent years he also stood out in other successful titles, in addition to some productions that he directed and produced.

Barrymore knew Channel your fame and your success. Her addiction problems are now a thing of the past and, two decades later, the actress achieved work and personal stability. Her life changed when her daughters, Olive and Frankie, were born, the result of her third marriage to Will Kopelman, from whom she separated in 2016 but with whom she maintains a good relationship. From that moment she knew that she did not want to repeat the same mistakes her parents made and motherhood changed her priorities. “Before the cinema was my whole world. Now it’s the girls, friends, work, health, “he said in a talk with Charlize Theron on his own show.