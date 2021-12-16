Dollar price today December 16, peso wins the session

Today Thursday, December 16, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.8117 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso gains almost 29 cents in the exchange rate to stand at 20.8167 per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

Today the most important announcement in the Mexican financial market, according to economist Gabriela Siller, was the announcement of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) that by voting 4 against 1 raised the interest rate by 50 basis points.

Since it was not ruled out that inflation at the end of 2021 could reach 8%, the Banxico Board approved an interbank interest rate of 5.5%.

It also highlights that in the December announcements of both the Mexican central bank and the Federal Reserve In the US, the concept of inflation is no longer considered transitory.

Price of the dollar in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.8167- Sale: $ 20.8167

: Buy $ 20.8167- Sale: $ 20.8167 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.81 – Sale: $ 21.34

: Buy: $ 20.81 – Sale: $ 21.34 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.18 – Sale: $ 21.21

: Buy: $ 20.18 – Sale: $ 21.21 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 21.05

Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 21.05 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.10 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.20

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.20 IXE: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.10 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.40 Monex: Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.40 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 20.49

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 20.49 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.50 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 20.50 – Sale: $ 21.50 Santander: Buy: $ 19.86 – Sale: $ 21.39

Buy: $ 19.86 – Sale: $ 21.39 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.27 – Sale: $ 21.29

Buy: $ 20.27 – Sale: $ 21.29 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 21.60

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 48,013.6 with a downward trend in real time.

We reward you to read the Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso starts the day with appreciation

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.60 pesos, for $ 27.76 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com on a daily basis.