Dollar price today December 16, appreciating peso

Today Thursday, December 16, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20.9333 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Wednesday at 21,1056 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.23% or 4.7 cents, trading around 20.96 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate trading between a minimum of 20.9419 and a maximum of 21.0845 pesos per dollar. .

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 21.1056 – Sale: $ 21.1056

: Buy $ 21.1056 – Sale: $ 21.1056 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.81 – Sale: $ 21.49

: Buy: $ 20.81 – Sale: $ 21.49 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.42 – Sale: $ 21.58

: Buy: $ 20.42 – Sale: $ 21.58 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.37 – Sale: $ 21.27

Buy: $ 20.37 – Sale: $ 21.27 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 21.30 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.20

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.20 IXE: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 21.30 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.40 Monex: Buy: $ 20.53 – Sale: $ 21.53

Buy: $ 20.53 – Sale: $ 21.53 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 20.59

Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 20.59 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.60 – Sale: $ 21.60

Buy: $ 20.60 – Sale: $ 21.60 Santander: Buy: $ 20.06 – Sale: $ 21.61

Buy: $ 20.06 – Sale: $ 21.61 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.74 – Sale: $ 21.75

Buy: $ 20.74 – Sale: $ 21.75 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 21.90

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 48,769.0 with an upward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.76 pesos, for $ 27.95 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

