“Do you know Jason Bourne?”: Ben Affleck recalled a fun experience he had with Blake Lively

U.S-. During his interview on the radio show The Howard Stern Show from SiriusX, Ben affleck recalled funny anecdotes, including one that includes Blake Lively and dating back more than 10 years. And it is that to this day the actor is still surprised that the actress did not know when they met during a movie that this is a friend of Matt Damon.

Blake Lively surprised Ben affleck while the duo filmed the movie The Town in 2010, which was directed by the actor and took place in Boston, Massachusetts, your natal city. The director recalled taking his co-star through his old grounds, and the actress’s surprise reaction to one of the things that Jennifer Lopez’s partner told him at the time.

“I took Blake Lively, who was phenomenal at The Town, and she was really eager to learn from people and wanted to hang around and investigate. So we drove up and said, ‘Here’s this, here’s that. And as we pass by, I say, ‘Oh yeah, that’s my house.’ I say, ‘That’s where Matt Damon lived in that apartment on the third floor, “” he recalled. Affleck During the Interview.

“She says, ‘Do you know Jason Bourne?’ Affleck, and continued, “‘Don’t you know I know Matt Damon?’ This was the first person I met who did not know. I thought he was joking, and then I realized he wasn’t. ” “Then I realized that I was much older than her and I began to have an existential crisis, which has only gotten worse,” joked the actor.

Affleck Y Damon They grew up a few blocks away and won the Oscar for best original screenplay for the 1997 film. Good will hunting, which they co-starred with Robin williams. “For those 25 years, Matt and I have been friends and worked together, so it doesn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I haven’t seen this guy in 25 years.’ It’s great to be making another movie with him, “said the actor about his acting reunion in The last duel.