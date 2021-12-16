Diego Valdés, the first reinforcement of America for the Clausura 2022

The first Americanist reinforcement arrived (Photo: Twitter / @ ClubAmérica)

The Opening 2021 it did not end in the best way for the whole of the America club since they were eliminated for the second time in a row in the quarterfinals of the Liga MX League. That is why the Americanist directive headed by Santiago Banos has been put in place to strengthen the team.

This Wednesday afternoon, through his social networks, the Club América announced the incorporation of Diego Valdés, who came from Santos Laguna. Valdés has barely become the first booster of the capital team.

This operation came after several weeks of negotiations between the warrior institution and the eagles, in addition to some physical examinations.

Valdes, 27 years old, comes to reinforce the Azulcremas after two years of stay in the Lagunero team, time in which he played a total of 101 games under the Verdiblanca jersey, and where he was able to collaborate with 21 goals and 18 assists.

Before the Chilean became 10 de Santos, Valdés arrived in Mexico to play with the Monarcas Morelia team. With the Michoacan team he arrived in 2016 and left after the Apertura 2018. With the Purépechas he managed to play 98 games, 13 goals and 14 passes to goal.

the same Diego Valdes, through his Instagram account, thanked and recognized the Santos squad for the opportunity to have been part of the institution and stressed that now he has to take a very big step, but he did not forget to make it clear that the Torreón team He gave him everything for many years.

“Grateful with life and each of those who have supported me at every moment of my career. Today I have to take a big step, leaving Club Santos, a team that for years gave me everything. It gave me the opportunity to grow as a player and a person, where I was learned with successes and mistakes and from where I only get words of thanks, ”he said.

In the same way, the new soccer player from America thanked “colleagues, coaches, leaders, each of the workers and, above all, fans, I have nothing left to thank them for. Also to Group Olergi for making Santos a great team”, Concluded the Andean player.

The official announcement of the South American midfielder came just one day after the American fans attacked the team’s board of directors and showed their disagreement through social networks with the hashtag “#SinRefuerzosNoHayAbono”, and said phrase was positioned among the first trends of Twitter.

The official debut of the Chilean attacker with the creamy blue colors could take place until Friday, January 7, 2022 at 9:00 p.m., when the America make your presentation against the Puebla from the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

According to the portal Transfermakt, Valdés maintained a price of USD 7 million. During the Apertura 2021 he played a total of 14 regular phase matches and scored three times. The Santos team managed to finish the tournament in fifth position overall, which allowed them to play the reclassification phase against the Athletic of San LuisA challenge that was ultimately overcome and they got their ticket to the next round.

Once installed in the final phase of the championship, Saints had to face Tigers in the quarterfinals. In the first leg, the lagoon team beat those led by Miguel Herrera with a score of 2-1, but in the return, the felines validated their quality of premises and got their pass to the semifinals by defeating by the minimum those then led by Guillermo Almada.

