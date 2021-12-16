Diego Lainez scores goal in Real Betis triumph

Forward Diego Lainez He had a good night with his team, scoring the third goal in Betis’s victory as a visitor against in the box Talavera I fight to the end to catch up with the Verdiblancos.

The Mexican did not start the game due to the coach’s decision Pelegrini, but at minute 64 of the match, the former América player entered, showing a change in the Betic attack, due to his daring and dribbling.

The meeting of the Copa del Rey it was tied at two goals per squad and Lainez broke with the equalizer. It happened at minute 116, when

Lainez

He asked for the ball on one side of the area, he tried to serve a teammate, but when he could not find, he made a diagonal towards the center, to shoot with his left leg and cross the goalkeeper Miño, who for more effort he made could not stop the trajectory of the spherical.

The goal meant victory and he celebrated it with everything together with his teammates, as he gave him the pass in this second round of the Copa del Rey.

Betis advantage over Talavera increased

But with that much, the

Betis

he only went on to attack while the rival held back so as not to lose hope.

Three minutes later, at 119 ‘, Sergio Canales, Betis midfielder scored the fourth goal to end the game 4-2.

The scorers of the match Talavera vs Betis

Talavera: Juan Góngora goal at minute 7 of penalty

Betis: Borja Iglesias goal at minute 14

Betis: Joaquín Sánchez goal at minute 61 from penalty

Talavera: Christian Perales goal 89th minute

Betis:

Diego lainez

goal at minute 116

Betis: Sergio Canales 119 ‘

Lainez and her positive week

As if that were not enough, Diego Lainez obtained this week the document that endorses him as a Spanish citizen, so he will no longer occupy a place as a foreigner in Real Betis or in another team in Spain, which makes him more valued in Iberian football .